93 Apartments for rent in Dentsville, SC with hardwood floors
As a community within the greater Columbia area, Dentsville residents know that the name Columbia itself comes from explorer Christopher Columbus - just a more poetic interpretation of what he would've liked to name America.
Dentsville is not a city but rather a census-designated community located in Richland County, South Carolina. The community boasts a population of around 14,000 as of the most recent census and is part of the greater Columbia, SC metro area. With nearly seven miles of land and under a quarter mile of water, this pleasant tree-lined community is a serene spot, accessible to the pleasures of city life. Lightwood Knot Branch Stream and a small pond offer a glimpse of greater waterways just outside this community's borders. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dentsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.