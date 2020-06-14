Apartment List
93 Apartments for rent in Dentsville, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dentsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,122
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Dentsville
22 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
28 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.

1 Unit Available
6707 Formosa Drive 1
6707 Formosa Drive, Forest Acres, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2170 sqft
adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined.

1 Unit Available
6416 Oakfield Road
6416 Oakfield Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1650 sqft
Forest Acres - (RLNE4776319)
Results within 5 miles of Dentsville
The Congaree Vista
19 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
24 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
12 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
35 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$921
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Robert Mills Historic
20 Units Available
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,010
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
862 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Oakwood Court
29 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
The Congaree Vista
12 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,413
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Old Shandon
14 Units Available
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1050 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.

College Place
1 Unit Available
5200 Burke Ave
5200 Burke Avenue, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
Off North Main St. - (RLNE5854832)

Brandon Acres - Cedar Terrace
1 Unit Available
1212 Cedar Terrace
1212 Cedar Terrace, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Off Garners Ferry - (RLNE5851653)

Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
808 Queen Street
808 Queen Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1300 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Old Shandon Neighborhood Home near USC campus - Property Id: 72742 3 BR 2 BA home within walking distance to USC campus and Five Points. 1,300 Heated Square Feet Secure a lease for the 2020-2021 academic year now.

Eva P. Trezevant
1 Unit Available
1817 Waverly St
1817 Waverly Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
1817 Waverly St., Columbia SC 3 BD/1 BA - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath with central heat & air. Home has carpeted bedrooms and hardwood flooring in the living area.

Midland Terrace
1 Unit Available
2540 Marling Road
2540 Marling Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1033 sqft
Forest Hills - Lovely home located in Forest Hills close to shopping, dining and Downtown. (RLNE5803054)

Earlewood
1 Unit Available
3303 RIVER DRIVE
3303 River Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
RENOVATED CONDO IN COLUMBIA! - Property Id: 214605 REDUCED AND FULLY RENOVATED!!! 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY 2/10! A charming and spacious 2-bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1000 square foot home located in the heart of historic

Central Rosewood
1 Unit Available
642 Elm Street
642 Elm Ave, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Rosewood Cutie - Available NOW This cute, brick home has just been freshly painted with neutral colors and the gorgeous hardwood floors make the home flow seamlessly! Come see this 3 bedroom 1 bath property today and make it your next home! *Pets

Shandon
1 Unit Available
2502 Wheat Street
2502 Wheat Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Hot Location! - AVAILABLE 05/10/2020 On the corner of Wheat and Queen, this prime Shandon location is the place to be. First level unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout.
City Guide for Dentsville, SC

As a community within the greater Columbia area, Dentsville residents know that the name Columbia itself comes from explorer Christopher Columbus - just a more poetic interpretation of what he would've liked to name America.

Dentsville is not a city but rather a census-designated community located in Richland County, South Carolina. The community boasts a population of around 14,000 as of the most recent census and is part of the greater Columbia, SC metro area. With nearly seven miles of land and under a quarter mile of water, this pleasant tree-lined community is a serene spot, accessible to the pleasures of city life. Lightwood Knot Branch Stream and a small pond offer a glimpse of greater waterways just outside this community's borders. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dentsville, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dentsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

