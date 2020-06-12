/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
181 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dentsville, SC
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,122
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9521 South Chelsea Road
9521 South Chelsea Road, Dentsville, SC
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 15
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
158 Newcastle Drive
158 Newcastle Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1708 sqft
This charming brick rental home is conveniently located in an established, quiet neighborhood of Columbia, close to interstates, shopping and dining! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,708 square feet --Newly renovated with
Results within 1 mile of Dentsville
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1184 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
30 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1604 Rabon Farms Lane
1604 Rabon Farms Lane, Richland County, SC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Greengate Drive
220 Greengate Drive, Richland County, SC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1576 Rabon Farms Lane
1576 Rabon Farms Lane, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1652 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3602 Truman Street
3602 Truman Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch- Smartly Priced. Ready for Move-In! - This newly renovated spacious 3+ bedroom 1.5-bath home features a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, nice sized laundry room, tile bathrooms and much more.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
141 Angel Garden Way
141 Angel Garden Way, Woodfield, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1570 sqft
A Great 3 Bedroom Home In Angel Garden - Enjoy the convenience of Angel Garden, in a very accessible location near Oneil Court, close to Ft.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4647 Oakwood Drive
4647 Oakwood Drive, Richland County, SC
This delightful home located in Columbia sc is now available.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6707 Formosa Drive 1
6707 Formosa Drive, Forest Acres, SC
adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
924 YARROW LN
924 Yarrow Lane, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1344 sqft
Built in 2018, this newer home is now available for LEASE. This home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. The main level offers a large great room, a formal dining, and open kitchen with island.
1 of 27
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
6416 Oakfield Road
6416 Oakfield Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1650 sqft
Forest Acres - (RLNE4776319)
Results within 5 miles of Dentsville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
$
107 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 05:47pm
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
9 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1272 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified
1 of 148
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
$
25 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1140 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.