pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
100 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Isle of Palms, SC
17 Units Available
Carolina Park
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,453
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
27 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,246
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
22 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,190
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
17 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,270
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
115 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,121
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
14 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
15 Units Available
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
913 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
54 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
38 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,196
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,373
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
13 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
13 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
18 Units Available
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
933 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Parish Place Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this sunny Mt. Pleasant community. Parish Place offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.
1 Unit Available
1384 Thayer Hall Drive
1384 Thayer Hall Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Treasured Home in Mt Pleasant 2 bedroom 2 baths, hardwood floors, open living, kitchen and dining room area great for entertaining, large privacy fenced yard with patio on corner lot. Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
1134 Rosewood Ln
1134 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,325
866 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom Condo in Gated Mt Pleasant Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17.
1 Unit Available
113 Heritage Circle
113 Heritage Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
113 Heritage Cir - Newly renovated townhouse in the desirable quiet neighbourhood of Heritage Village. Being only a few minutes from the Cooper River Bridge makes this an excellent rental for anyone working in Mount Pleasant or in the downtown area.
1 Unit Available
2136 Presidio Drive
2136 Presidio Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1317 sqft
2136 Presidio Drive Available 09/01/20 Single family home in Quail Hollow (Mount Pleasant) - Great open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Quail Hollow.
1 Unit Available
957 Gadsdenville Rd B
957 Gadsdenville Rd, Charleston County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Awendaw Gem!! Efficiency Apartment w/ Utilities! - Property Id: 304653 OPEN HOUSE ~ Wednesday, July 7th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
1 Unit Available
1514 Rosewood Ln
1514 Rosewood Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
This beautiful one bedroom condo has a lot to offer! There are hardwood floors throughout the bedroom, living room, and breakfast nook. The kitchen has all major appliances and is next to a computer nook.
1 Unit Available
1129 Village Creek Lane #2
1129 Village Creek Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Well maintained condo in the center of Mt. Pleasant. Village Creek is a quiet complex with quick access to Hwy 17, I 26 and I 526. Interior has light neutral colors.
1 Unit Available
1869 Montclair Drive
1869 Montclair Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1169 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant. This beautiful home features a relaxing porch, laminate flooring throughout, and a laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Snee Farms
989 Colonial Drive
989 Colonial Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2066 sqft
Beautiful Home Available in Snee Farm! - Beautiful single-family home available July 1st in the ideal neighborhood of Snee Farms. New flooring and freshly painted throughout home.
1 Unit Available
1122 N Shadow Drive
1122 North Shadow Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
1122 N Shadow Drive Available 08/01/20 Single Family home in Hickory Shadows (Mount Pleasant) - This single family, three bedroom and one bathroom home is available August 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1484 Landings Run
1484 Landings Run, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
Perfect location in the heart of Mount Pleasant! 5 minutes from Towne Center and 526, 10 minutes from Downtown and the beach. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a downstairs bonus room. New front porch, back yard features a deck and fire pit.