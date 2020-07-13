/
pet friendly apartments
240 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
111 Thousand Oaks Circle
111 Thousand Oaks Circle, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
532 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
331 Water Oak Dr
331 Water Oak Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1028 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** Three bedroom home in Goose Creek close to the Naval Base and Charleston Southern University. Tons of character including crown molding and hardwood floors. Large family room opens up to the eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Foxborough
213 Kennington Drive
213 Kennington Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1431 sqft
This great home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and over 1400sqft. Open concept between living and dining areas. The front lawn is well manicured and an extended driveway leading to a large backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
352 Flyway Road - 1
352 Flyway Road, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1600 sqft townhouse located in the Liberty Hall subdivision. Please view our video tour @ https://youtu.be/7-HC3QTLLhM New carpet and paint throughout the house.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Bluff
138 Pecan Grove Ave
138 Pecan Grove Avenue, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
- BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN MONTAGUE PLANTATION, GOOSE CREEK. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LIKE NEW APPLIANCES, LUXURY TILE BATHROOMS, AND SPACIOUS BACKYARD. OFFICE/STUDY AREA OFF FRONT BEDROOM AND BUILT IN COAT RACK AT FRONT DOOR.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Bluff
310 Clarine Drive
310 Clarine Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Cute rental home located in Boulder Bluff - Home has gotten a complete face-lift including completely remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and windows. Ceramic tub, upgraded appliances. NO CARPET HERE! Great wood floors in all bedrooms and living room.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
122 Woodward Road
122 Woodward Road, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1626 sqft
Liberty Hall Plantation - Great 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Hall
108 Concord Street
108 Concord St, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1664 sqft
Single family, 3 bedroom home in Liberty Hall Plantation - Large, 3 bedroom and 2.
Results within 1 mile of Goose Creek
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,194
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,219
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
103 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,044
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
54 Units Available
Ladson
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
32 Guerry Circle
32 Guerry Circle, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1177 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sedgefield
29 Montclair Ave
29 Montclair Avenue, Berkeley County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Recently remodeled four bedroom, ranch style home located in the Sedgefield subdivision of Goose Creek. Hardwood floors throughout and tile in kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Foster Creek
306 Huntington Ct
306 Huntington Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac in Carlton Place. It has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Foster Creek
204 Sherwood Court
204 Sherwood Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Adorable, easy living 1 story home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac off of Foster Creek! Great open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the living room. Well maintained home with new flooring in the main living areas & new tile in both bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.
Results within 5 miles of Goose Creek
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
$
48 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
$
23 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
10 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
