pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Beaufort, SC
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
134 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Receive one month free for a limited time! Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Mossy Oaks
2681 Broad Street
2681 Broad Street, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1639 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 15 - Beautiful home in the desirable Broad Street community in Mossy Oaks. Interior features include hardwood floors, fireplace, first floor half bath and first floor master suite.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
West End
19 City Walk Way
19 City Walk Way, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2105 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with first floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen; fabulous wrap around screened porch. Tastefully furnished. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood within walking/biking distance of downtown Beaufort's Waterfront Park.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oaks
905 Battery Creek Road
905 Battery Creek Road, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1251 sqft
House cannot be shown until July 17. Very nice three bedroom home in a great location. Hardwood floors, fireplace, builtins in living room, fenced in yard. Close to bases, shopping and good school district.
Results within 1 mile of Beaufort
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Results within 5 miles of Beaufort
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
9 Old Barn Road
9 Old Barn Road, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2580 sqft
Stunning executive home FOR RENT available 1 August 2020 for a 2-year+ lease term.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
33 James F Byrnes Street
33 James F Byrnes Street, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1570 sqft
Home available September 1st. Spacious home with cathedral ceilings, wooden beams and fenced in backyard. Pets allowed with owner approval. Pet fee is $350.00 per pet. Security Deposit is $2325. Occupied must contact office to make an appointment
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
14 Assembly Row
14 Assembly Row, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Townhouse rental located in the award winning Habersham neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 12' ceilings on the 1st floor with 10' ceilings on the 2nd. The home comes fully furnished and has beautiful wood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Beaufort
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
