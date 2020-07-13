/
pet friendly apartments
48 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Moncks Corner, SC
325 Gulledge St
325 Gulledge Street, Moncks Corner, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 325 Gulledge St in Moncks Corner. View photos, descriptions and more!
Foxbank Plantation
167 Woodbrook Way
167 Woodbrook Way, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2604 sqft
Beautiful family home for rent - Property Id: 253598 Woodbrook Way, Moncks Corner, SC is a single family home that contains 2,604sq ft and . It contains 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms. Ready for immediate move in Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Bellary Flats
11000 Eagle Hall Lane, Summerville, SC
Studio
$995
779 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Make the most of your Lowcountry life at Bellary Flats. Hosting spacious floor plans, a southern river-style clubhouse, saltwater pool, cozy outdoor fireplaces, and trails —and that’s just the start.
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
307 Peters Creek Drive
307 Peters Creek Drive, Berkeley County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2605 sqft
Located in the highly sought-after Cane Bay Plantation neighborhood in Summerville! This 4 bedroom, 3.
111 Thousand Oaks Circle
111 Thousand Oaks Circle, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
532 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
331 Water Oak Dr
331 Water Oak Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1028 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** Three bedroom home in Goose Creek close to the Naval Base and Charleston Southern University. Tons of character including crown molding and hardwood floors. Large family room opens up to the eat-in kitchen.
72 Tanbark Ct
72 Tanbark Court, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Charming three bedroom cottage in Goose Creek. Home sits on a large, quiet lot with a spacious fenced-in backyard. Close to the Naval Base, shopping, and restaurants.
Foxborough
213 Kennington Drive
213 Kennington Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1431 sqft
This great home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and over 1400sqft. Open concept between living and dining areas. The front lawn is well manicured and an extended driveway leading to a large backyard.
Boulder Bluff
138 Pecan Grove Ave
138 Pecan Grove Avenue, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
- BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN MONTAGUE PLANTATION, GOOSE CREEK. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LIKE NEW APPLIANCES, LUXURY TILE BATHROOMS, AND SPACIOUS BACKYARD. OFFICE/STUDY AREA OFF FRONT BEDROOM AND BUILT IN COAT RACK AT FRONT DOOR.
Boulder Bluff
310 Clarine Drive
310 Clarine Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Cute rental home located in Boulder Bluff - Home has gotten a complete face-lift including completely remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and windows. Ceramic tub, upgraded appliances. NO CARPET HERE! Great wood floors in all bedrooms and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Moncks Corner
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,194
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,219
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Ladson
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
