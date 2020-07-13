Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM

89 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
22 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
39 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 07:12am
9 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7509 N Ocean Blvd #502
7509 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Ocean Villas Par Furnished Condo - Rare opportunity to rent this ocean view unit in Myrtle Bech at Ocean Villas. This shot gun style unit features granite kitchen countertops with a stainless steel appliance package. Tile flooring throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
403 71st Avenue North, Unit 13
403 71st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
403 71st Avenue North, Unit 13 Available 08/15/20 Myrtle Beach Villas 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom - Adorable 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom condo is just a WALK TO THE BEACH!! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Trash, and Pest Control.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4677 Wild Iris Dr.
4677 Wild Iris Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4677 Wild Iris Dr. in Myrtle Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7200 N Ocean Blvd 436
7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
394 sqft
Oceanview Beach Retreat - Property Id: 316677 Our 2 double-bed condo with kitchenette space, (microwave, personal refrigerator and coffee maker) has so many on-site activities you'll never need to leave! This location boasts 2 onsite restaurants,
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4012 Alvina Way
4012 Alvina Way, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2900 sqft
4012 Alvina Way Available 08/03/20 Lovely Home in Berkshire Forest! - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan, plenty of space and is located in a popular Carolina Forest community.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103
4815 Orchid Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
Completely Updated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in Myrtlewood - *1 Bedroom *1 Bathroom *Brand New Flooring *New Trim Paint *All LED lighting *Washer and Dryer included *Spacious Living Room *1st Floor *Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3735 Block House Way #128
3735 Block House Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Application Pending - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for Rent in Broadway Station - This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of Broadway Station off of 38th avenue in Myrtle Beach, with quick access to hwy 17 business and

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available Now! Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.

