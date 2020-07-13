/
apartments with pool
89 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC with pool
23 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
22 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
6 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
39 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
9 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
6 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
South Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
7509 N Ocean Blvd #502
7509 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Ocean Villas Par Furnished Condo - Rare opportunity to rent this ocean view unit in Myrtle Bech at Ocean Villas. This shot gun style unit features granite kitchen countertops with a stainless steel appliance package. Tile flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.
1 Unit Available
403 71st Avenue North, Unit 13
403 71st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
403 71st Avenue North, Unit 13 Available 08/15/20 Myrtle Beach Villas 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom - Adorable 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom condo is just a WALK TO THE BEACH!! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Trash, and Pest Control.
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4677 Wild Iris Dr.
4677 Wild Iris Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4677 Wild Iris Dr. in Myrtle Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
7200 N Ocean Blvd 436
7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
394 sqft
Oceanview Beach Retreat - Property Id: 316677 Our 2 double-bed condo with kitchenette space, (microwave, personal refrigerator and coffee maker) has so many on-site activities you'll never need to leave! This location boasts 2 onsite restaurants,
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
4012 Alvina Way
4012 Alvina Way, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2900 sqft
4012 Alvina Way Available 08/03/20 Lovely Home in Berkshire Forest! - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan, plenty of space and is located in a popular Carolina Forest community.
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103
4815 Orchid Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
Completely Updated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in Myrtlewood - *1 Bedroom *1 Bathroom *Brand New Flooring *New Trim Paint *All LED lighting *Washer and Dryer included *Spacious Living Room *1st Floor *Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic
1 Unit Available
3735 Block House Way #128
3735 Block House Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Application Pending - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for Rent in Broadway Station - This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of Broadway Station off of 38th avenue in Myrtle Beach, with quick access to hwy 17 business and
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available Now! Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.
