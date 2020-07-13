/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
151 Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
104 Kirkland St
104 Kirkland Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1825 sqft
lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Goose Creek - Brand new spacious single family home connected on both sides. There's an open concept living area, kitchen and family room that leads out to a screened in porch and lovely back yard area.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
352 Flyway Road - 1
352 Flyway Road, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1600 sqft townhouse located in the Liberty Hall subdivision. Please view our video tour @ https://youtu.be/7-HC3QTLLhM New carpet and paint throughout the house.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
215 Billinger Street
215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2510 sqft
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
122 Woodward Road
122 Woodward Road, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1626 sqft
Liberty Hall Plantation - Great 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Liberty Hall
108 Concord Street
108 Concord St, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1664 sqft
Single family, 3 bedroom home in Liberty Hall Plantation - Large, 3 bedroom and 2.
Results within 1 mile of Goose Creek
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
2 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,219
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
103 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,044
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
54 Units Available
Ladson
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
801 Andrea Lane
801 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1052 sqft
2BR 1.5 BA Otranto Station - Available Now. This end unit is 2 stories and is clean with new vinyl planks in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Water included. Close to the pool and play park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
627 Snow Owl Drive
627 Snow Owl Dr, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Nexton community has become one of the best and fastest growing places to live just outside of Charleston, SC. Nexton has evolved into its own town with restaurants, stores, parks, and pools...you never need to leave the neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Goose Creek
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
43 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
48 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
23 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
