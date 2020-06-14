99 Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC with gym
1 of 41
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 27
1 of 56
1 of 56
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 26
1 of 34
1 of 44
1 of 5
1 of 35
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 38
1 of 50
1 of 17
1 of 54
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 36
1 of 41
Though the little stream that gave this city its name is no longer, don't fear that you'll be lacking in natural features: in Goose Creek, you'll be up to your ears in mountains, parks, and beaches.
Goose Creek is just 15 minutes outside North Charleston, and is a picturesque city complete with a white steeple church. The young and old flock to Goose Creek for the proximity to South Carolina’s gorgeous beaches and miles of hiking and biking trails. There are over 10 parks to host your next shindig, complete with grills, playgrounds, and volleyball courts. If you can’t make it to the beach, then take a short drive to one of two lakes within the city limits. War re-enactments occur frequently here. If you decide this could be your hobby, start practicing your cry of "The British are coming!" Just be kind to your neighbors and try to not do this at 3 am. Goose Creek is a city made for the person who loves the outdoors, but there truly is something for everyone. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Goose Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.