10 Apartments for rent in Murrells Inlet, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Murrells Inlet renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
$
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
21 Long Creek Dr
21 Long Creek Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Like New 3BR 2BA with Sun Room 2 Car garage - Property Id: 294638 Light and Bright Home vaulted ceiling double door entry.

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
Results within 5 miles of Murrells Inlet
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Discover a carefree lifestyle of comfort and relaxation here at Litchfield Oaks Apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Murrells Inlet
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
43 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Murrells Inlet, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Murrells Inlet renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

