1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Myrtle Beach, SC
21 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
43 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
64 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
802 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
12 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
9 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
1 Unit Available
402 75th Ave N. Unit C
402 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
864 sqft
75th Ave N Renovated Loft Style Townhome - Stunning 1Bed/1.5Bath loft style town home with tons of upgrades all located east of Kings Hwy within walking distance to the beach! Kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and updated appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
556 White River Drive unit 44H
556 White River Drive, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
Updated 1 Bedroom Condo in River Oaks - This adorable 1 bedroom condo in located minutes away from the ocean! Offering 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, with an open concept living space. All major appliances are included in this 3rd floor home.
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103
4815 Orchid Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Completely Updated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in Myrtlewood - *1 Bedroom *1 Bathroom *Brand New Flooring *New Trim Paint *All LED lighting *Washer and Dryer included *Spacious Living Room *1st Floor *Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic
1 Unit Available
573 Blue River Court #8H
573 Blue River Court, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
Spacious Unfurnished 1 Bedroom Condo - Newly renovated unfurnished one bedroom one bath. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1874035)
1 Unit Available
699 Riverwalk Dr
699 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
756 sqft
Earn some green! Park Avenue Properties will reimburse the appliction fee for any approved applicant executing a 12 month lease prior to 3/17/20! As you step into this luxurious condo, you will find an open family room featuring hardwood flooring
Results within 10 miles of Myrtle Beach
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
726 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.
