Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated furnished bathtub oven range Property Amenities courtyard gym parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area dog park guest parking internet access playground

Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina. Our ideal location off Carriage Lane places you near your favorite retail and dining destinations. Close proximity to I-526 and Savannah Highway will make your commute a breeze. Experience the rich history of Charleston when you make Aster Place your new home.

Choose from our selection of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Our apartments were thoughtfully designed for your satisfaction. Each residence includes a fully-equipped kitchen and spacious closets. Select homes feature a balcony or patio and ceiling fans. Aster Place has an unmatched combination of quality and comfort, creating a space you’re sure to love.



We seek to cater to all of your needs and provide a tranquil atmosphere, inside and outside of your home. Delight in the lush landscaping surrounding our community, spend time with the family at the play area, or entertain friends with a barbecue picnic. Get in a workout at our fitness center followed by a refreshing dip in our shimmering swimming pool. We have boat and RV parking, a laundry facility, car care area, and 24-hour emergency maintenance for your convenience. There is also a bark park for your furry friends to romp and play. Find your perfect home at Aster Place Apartments in Charleston, SC. Schedule a tour today!