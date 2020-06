Amenities

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single family home comes with a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a fenced in yard. It is centrally located to the entire historic Charleston Peninsula! Stroll over the Ravenel Bridge at sunset easily from your front porch.Sorry, no pets. Available August 5. 1 off-street parking spot available.