Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This recently renovated home is located in the Cannonborough/Elliotborough section of the Charleston peninsula and is in close proximity to upper King St, MUSC and the College of Charleston. The entire kitchen is new and complete with stainless appliances. This home contains 3 bedrooms upstairs, a living and dining room down with an adjacent study/4th bedroom. The new bathroom is completely renovated and contains a walk-in ceramic tile shower. New HVAC Duct Work. Some onsite parking. No pets. No smoking. Available Aug. 1st.