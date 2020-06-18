All apartments in Charleston
700 Daniel Ellis Drive

Location

700 Daniel Ellis Drive, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12102 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming, ground floor 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom James Island condo. The unit features built-in shelving, wine rack, entertainment center, and gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. This unit is located next to the James Island connector which leads to downtown and just a few a miles to Folly Beach.Community amenities include a club house, swimming pool, tennis court, and fitness center.Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer in unit. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Daniel Ellis Drive have any available units?
700 Daniel Ellis Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Daniel Ellis Drive have?
Some of 700 Daniel Ellis Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Daniel Ellis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Daniel Ellis Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Daniel Ellis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Daniel Ellis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Drive offer parking?
No, 700 Daniel Ellis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Daniel Ellis Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 700 Daniel Ellis Drive has a pool.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Daniel Ellis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Daniel Ellis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Daniel Ellis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
