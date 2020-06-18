700 Daniel Ellis Drive

Amenities
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming, ground floor 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom James Island condo. The unit features built-in shelving, wine rack, entertainment center, and gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. This unit is located next to the James Island connector which leads to downtown and just a few a miles to Folly Beach.Community amenities include a club house, swimming pool, tennis court, and fitness center.Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer in unit. Available now.