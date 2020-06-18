700 Daniel Ellis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming, ground floor 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom James Island condo. The unit features built-in shelving, wine rack, entertainment center, and gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. This unit is located next to the James Island connector which leads to downtown and just a few a miles to Folly Beach.Community amenities include a club house, swimming pool, tennis court, and fitness center.Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer in unit. Available now.