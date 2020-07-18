All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F.
2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F

2186 Bees Ferry Road · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2186 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414
Shadowmoss

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
Welcome to this cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in West Ashley! This home features a large living space with an open kitchen. There is a screened-in balcony with access from the living room. The kitchen provides all major appliances. There is a stacked washer and dryer included for your convenience. This condo is located minutes from shopping, dining, and Downtown Charleston!

PET POLICY:

Pets ok

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred.

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F have any available units?
2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F have?
Some of 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F is pet friendly.
Does 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F offer parking?
No, 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F does not offer parking.
Does 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F have a pool?
Yes, 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F has a pool.
Does 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F have accessible units?
No, 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F has units with dishwashers.
Does 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F has units with air conditioning.
