2186 Bees Ferry Rd Apt F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool

Welcome to this cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in West Ashley! This home features a large living space with an open kitchen. There is a screened-in balcony with access from the living room. The kitchen provides all major appliances. There is a stacked washer and dryer included for your convenience. This condo is located minutes from shopping, dining, and Downtown Charleston!



PET POLICY:



Pets ok



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred.



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program