All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 1500 Seacroft Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
1500 Seacroft Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:50 PM

1500 Seacroft Road

1500 Seacroft Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1500 Seacroft Road, Charleston, SC 29412
Westchester

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Seacroft Road have any available units?
1500 Seacroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
Is 1500 Seacroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Seacroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Seacroft Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Seacroft Road is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Seacroft Road offer parking?
No, 1500 Seacroft Road does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Seacroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Seacroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Seacroft Road have a pool?
No, 1500 Seacroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Seacroft Road have accessible units?
No, 1500 Seacroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Seacroft Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Seacroft Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Seacroft Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Seacroft Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College