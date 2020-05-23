90 Harborview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711. Unique open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry, dining area, gleaming hardwoods throughout, the top floor has two bedrooms and a full bath, the lower level has an open living area, an office space, as well as a third room which could function perfectly as a third bedroom if so desired. The exterior boasts an attached deck, a walk out patio, an above ground pool with its own attached deck, as well as two sheds for ample storage on nearly half an acre. Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.