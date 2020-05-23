All apartments in Warwick
Find more places like 90 Harborview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warwick, RI
/
90 Harborview Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:15 AM

90 Harborview Drive

90 Harborview Drive · (401) 954-1711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warwick
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

90 Harborview Drive, Warwick, RI 02889
Longmeadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711. Unique open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry, dining area, gleaming hardwoods throughout, the top floor has two bedrooms and a full bath, the lower level has an open living area, an office space, as well as a third room which could function perfectly as a third bedroom if so desired. The exterior boasts an attached deck, a walk out patio, an above ground pool with its own attached deck, as well as two sheds for ample storage on nearly half an acre. Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Harborview Drive have any available units?
90 Harborview Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Harborview Drive have?
Some of 90 Harborview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Harborview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
90 Harborview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Harborview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 90 Harborview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warwick.
Does 90 Harborview Drive offer parking?
No, 90 Harborview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 90 Harborview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Harborview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Harborview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 90 Harborview Drive has a pool.
Does 90 Harborview Drive have accessible units?
No, 90 Harborview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Harborview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Harborview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Harborview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Harborview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 90 Harborview Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr
Warwick, RI 02886
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr
Warwick, RI 02852
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln
Warwick, RI 02889

Similar Pages

Warwick 1 BedroomsWarwick 2 Bedrooms
Warwick Apartments with ParkingWarwick Pet Friendly Places
Warwick Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MA
New London, CTChelsea, MAEverett, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Becker College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity