/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:56 AM
74 Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Cowesett
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,079
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
2 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Hoxie
28 Yucatan Drive 1
28 Yucatan Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Luxury apt. near T. F. Green Airport/Providence - Property Id: 38211 Newly built, one bedroom, furnished, luxury extended stay rental. Available for a minimum of 3 months to 1 year. All utilities included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:50am
Contact for Availability
Apponaug
4156 Post Road
4156 Post Road, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Greenwich Bay Townhomes! Not only is the location of this townhome fantastic, but it is also bright and spacious. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, sunroom, front deck, central air, and a 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Warwick
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
101 Marlborough Street
101 Marlborough Street, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1028 sqft
Rare 3-bedroom rental opportunity in the heart of East Greenwich's Hill & Harbour District. Perfectly positioned between Main Street and the waterfront. This apartment offers a great layout with an open concept.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.
1 of 24
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Providence St
26 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
26 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
770 Providence St Apt B
770 Providence St, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768 FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
125 PROVIDENCE Street
125 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1550 sqft
Come enjoy all that Royal Mills has to offer! We currently have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available ranging in price from $1,350-$2,100. Washer/Dryer in unit. All of our rents include heat, hot water, water/sewer.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,963
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,465
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2300 sqft
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
12 Louisbourg Place 1
12 Louisbourg Place, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 12 Louisbourg Place - Property Id: 146876 Move in date 9/1 - Completely rehabbed West End 3 bed / 1 bath unit with fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with gleaming hardwoods.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wayland
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298856 Property Id 298856 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850475)
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Mt. Hope
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
92 Vernon Street - 1
92 Vernon St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st. Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Valley
80 Berkley Street
80 Berkley Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Available for AUGUST ..Berkley st ..1st Floor ..3 Beds ..Hadrwood Living room..Hardwood bed rooms ..Eat in kitchen..Gas heat..Coin Opp washer and dryer ..Parking for 2...$1600..call 401-439-5130..
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
52 Trenton street None
52 Trenton Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Unit None Available 08/01/20 Sunny Fox Point House Near Parks, Shops, Colleges - Property Id: 54873 Sunny Fox Point cottage featuring new maple hardwoods, newly renovated full bath upstairs with subway tiles, 1 large bedroom and an office (or 2
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
Similar Pages
Warwick 1 BedroomsWarwick 2 BedroomsWarwick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarwick 3 BedroomsWarwick Apartments with Balcony
Warwick Apartments with GarageWarwick Apartments with GymWarwick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarwick Apartments with ParkingWarwick Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MA