15 Apartments for rent in Westerly, RI

First built in 1850, the Watch Hill Carousel is still in use in the heart of downtown Westerly. In the old days, the carousel was even turned by a real draft horse; however, it is now fully mechanized. Unlike many other carousels, the one in Watch Hill does not have a platform underneath the numerous beautifully carved wooden houses. The carousel is only one of many tourist attractions in this historical city. Currently, Westerly is one of the most popular tourist destinations in New England because its prime beachfront location on the south shore of Rhode Island. Every summer, thousands of visitors flock to Westerly to visit any of the numerous beaches in the town including Misquamicut State Beach, Watch Hill Beach and Weekapaug Beach.
Although primarily known for tourism, Westerly was once famous for its large granite quarries in Bradford and Potter Hill. Because it sits atop a glacial moraine, Westerly is known for producing some of the nicest granite slabs in the United States.In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Westerly was also a major transportation hub in the state with four trolley lines connecting the city to the rest of Rhode Island and the nearby states of Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Because of its shoreline location, Westerly is perfect for a beach loving individual. With a population of 22,686 at the time of the 2010 Census, Westerly is the 16th largest city in Rhode Island. However, because it is such a popular summer destination the actual year round population of Westerly is significantly lower because many homeowners are only part time residents. As a result, finding townhouses for rent and rental houses in Westerly, RI is easier than other communities because many properties remain vacant for long periods of time. Here's a brief glimpse at the most popular neighborhoods in Westerly, RI.
Watch Hill / Weekapaug: Considered the most exclusive neighborhood in Westerly, nearly every single family home and apartment for rent has spectacular ocean front views. The real estate in this community is primarily comprised of three or four bedroom homes and studio, one or two bedroom luxury apartments. Expect to find beautifully restored turn of the century homes and new construction houses designed to mimic the architecture of earlier properties.
Bradford: Friendly neighbors and beautiful views are what sets the neighborhood of Bradford apart from others in Westerly. Although predominantly a bedroom community of large four or five bedroom single family homes, Bradford does have a large number of smaller apartment complexes or rooms for rent in established properties. The vacancy rate in Bradford at 12.1% is significantly higher than the national average; however, this is not surprising in a city where many residents only live seasonally.
Town Center: Downtown Westerly is notable for its historic charms that resonate from nearly every building. Because the city believes in preserving its history, there are virtually no modern office buildings or shops. Westerly is also a master of recreating the past--most new establishments must meet town ordinances that require buildings to be designed to look like their older counterparts. Friendly shop owners and delicious restaurants are abundant in the Town Center of Westerly, RI where nearly every place is within walking distance.
Although quiet in the winter, Westerly's population multiplies during the summer months as it welcomes visitors eager to explore the numerous local beaches. Despite this influx of tourists, the city of Westerly maintains its historic charm and convenience of small town living for its year round residents. Conveniently located near the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casinos, Westerly RI is in a prime spot. Make a day of exploring the local beaches before enjoying a delicious home made ice cream from one of the numerous candy shops on main street or take the short drive to Mystic, CT to explore the historic seaport.