Apartment List
/
RI
/
westerly
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Westerly, RI

📍

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
34 Timothy Drive
34 Timothy Drive, Westerly, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2958 sqft
Yearly rental. Luxury abounds in this beautifully furnished, turnkey home close to Watch Hill. This three bedroom contemporary with 3000 sq ft of living space sits on a quiet over-sized lot along the Pawcatuck River.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
66 Elm Street
66 Elm Street, Westerly, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse located on Elm Street with hardwood floors, fireplace, deck and central air.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8 Newall Terrace
8 Newall Terrace, Westerly, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1220 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: Visit beautiful Misquamicut, RI for your summer vacation. While your here stay in this recently renovated gem of a house.
Results within 1 mile of Westerly

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
84 Liberty Street
84 Liberty Street, Pawcatuck, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath apartment on first level. Master bedroom with full bath. Coin operated laundry on premises. Plenty of off street parking. Natural gas heat and central air conditioning. Great location.
Results within 10 miles of Westerly
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
56 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
16 Pond View Dr
16 Pond View Drive, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2610 sqft
16 POND VIEW DR, HOPE VALLEY, RI AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 2019. BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2.5 BATH TRI-LEVEL TOWN HOUSE CONDO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR BEACHES AND NUMEROUS GOLF COURSES. This spacious end unit affords 2,610 sq. ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
2 Godfrey Street
2 Godfrey Street, Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1971 sqft
Welcome to all the downtown Mystic has to offer; restaurants, shops, historic drawbridge, Mystic Seaport and Aquarium to mention just a few. Many additional amenities are a short walk into town as well.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
30 Pearl Street
30 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great 2 bedroom downtown Mystic unit with nice kitchen and living room. Central air to keep cool during the summer. Take a short walk to the water and enjoy all the shops, restaurants, and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Old Mystic
1 Unit Available
21 Cindy Lane
21 Cindy Lane, Old Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2084 sqft
Exceptional, clean and updated 4 bedroom, 2 baths ranch, located in Mystic. Super master suite with walkin closet. Mitsubishi split A/C for those hot days ahead. Tons of storage in the huge basement and attic.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
332 Pumpkin Hill Road
332 Pumpkin Hill Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Ideal location central to everything, this nearly new 2 bedroom duplex is very spacious, clean and brand new! large kitchen and family with two very spacious bedrooms on the 2 nd floor, large full bath. Full basement for storage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Mystic
1 Unit Available
31 Broadway Avenue
31 Broadway Avenue, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Sweet unfurnished efficiency apartment. Near train station and Downtown Mystic. Private parking. Convenient location near CVS. No pets and no smokers. Located at rear of this building.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
80 Noyes Avenue
80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9 Skipper Street
9 Skipper Street, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
660 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Rental Only! Breathtaking sunsets from the living room window. This simple cottage has two bedrooms on the first floor. Both bedrooms have a double bed; bed linens are not provided.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
48 Hannas Road
48 Hanna's Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
This is a rental for the following academic year September 2020. Beautiful three bedroom home, on lessors property.
City GuideWesterly
Calling all kids and kids-at-heart, no matter their age! Westerly, RI is the proud home of the oldest carousel in the United States.

First built in 1850, the Watch Hill Carousel is still in use in the heart of downtown Westerly. In the old days, the carousel was even turned by a real draft horse; however, it is now fully mechanized. Unlike many other carousels, the one in Watch Hill does not have a platform underneath the numerous beautifully carved wooden houses. The carousel is only one of many tourist attractions in this historical city. Currently, Westerly is one of the most popular tourist destinations in New England because its prime beachfront location on the south shore of Rhode Island. Every summer, thousands of visitors flock to Westerly to visit any of the numerous beaches in the town including Misquamicut State Beach, Watch Hill Beach and Weekapaug Beach.

Getting to Know the Town

Although primarily known for tourism, Westerly was once famous for its large granite quarries in Bradford and Potter Hill. Because it sits atop a glacial moraine, Westerly is known for producing some of the nicest granite slabs in the United States.In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Westerly was also a major transportation hub in the state with four trolley lines connecting the city to the rest of Rhode Island and the nearby states of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Neighborhoods in Westerly, RI

Because of its shoreline location, Westerly is perfect for a beach loving individual. With a population of 22,686 at the time of the 2010 Census, Westerly is the 16th largest city in Rhode Island. However, because it is such a popular summer destination the actual year round population of Westerly is significantly lower because many homeowners are only part time residents. As a result, finding townhouses for rent and rental houses in Westerly, RI is easier than other communities because many properties remain vacant for long periods of time. Here's a brief glimpse at the most popular neighborhoods in Westerly, RI.

Watch Hill / Weekapaug: Considered the most exclusive neighborhood in Westerly, nearly every single family home and apartment for rent has spectacular ocean front views. The real estate in this community is primarily comprised of three or four bedroom homes and studio, one or two bedroom luxury apartments. Expect to find beautifully restored turn of the century homes and new construction houses designed to mimic the architecture of earlier properties.

Bradford: Friendly neighbors and beautiful views are what sets the neighborhood of Bradford apart from others in Westerly. Although predominantly a bedroom community of large four or five bedroom single family homes, Bradford does have a large number of smaller apartment complexes or rooms for rent in established properties. The vacancy rate in Bradford at 12.1% is significantly higher than the national average; however, this is not surprising in a city where many residents only live seasonally.

Town Center: Downtown Westerly is notable for its historic charms that resonate from nearly every building. Because the city believes in preserving its history, there are virtually no modern office buildings or shops. Westerly is also a master of recreating the past--most new establishments must meet town ordinances that require buildings to be designed to look like their older counterparts. Friendly shop owners and delicious restaurants are abundant in the Town Center of Westerly, RI where nearly every place is within walking distance.

Life in Westerly

Although quiet in the winter, Westerly's population multiplies during the summer months as it welcomes visitors eager to explore the numerous local beaches. Despite this influx of tourists, the city of Westerly maintains its historic charm and convenience of small town living for its year round residents. Conveniently located near the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casinos, Westerly RI is in a prime spot. Make a day of exploring the local beaches before enjoying a delicious home made ice cream from one of the numerous candy shops on main street or take the short drive to Mystic, CT to explore the historic seaport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westerly?
The average rent price for Westerly rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,700.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westerly?
Some of the colleges located in the Westerly area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Three Rivers Community College, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westerly?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westerly from include Providence, Middletown, Fall River, Warwick, and Manchester.

Similar Pages

Westerly Apartments with Balcony
Westerly Apartments with Parking