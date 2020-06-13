15 Apartments for rent in Westerly, RI

Neighborhoods in Westerly, RI

Because of its shoreline location, Westerly is perfect for a beach loving individual. With a population of 22,686 at the time of the 2010 Census, Westerly is the 16th largest city in Rhode Island. However, because it is such a popular summer destination the actual year round population of Westerly is significantly lower because many homeowners are only part time residents. As a result, finding townhouses for rent and rental houses in Westerly, RI is easier than other communities because many properties remain vacant for long periods of time. Here's a brief glimpse at the most popular neighborhoods in Westerly, RI.

Watch Hill / Weekapaug: Considered the most exclusive neighborhood in Westerly, nearly every single family home and apartment for rent has spectacular ocean front views. The real estate in this community is primarily comprised of three or four bedroom homes and studio, one or two bedroom luxury apartments. Expect to find beautifully restored turn of the century homes and new construction houses designed to mimic the architecture of earlier properties.

Bradford: Friendly neighbors and beautiful views are what sets the neighborhood of Bradford apart from others in Westerly. Although predominantly a bedroom community of large four or five bedroom single family homes, Bradford does have a large number of smaller apartment complexes or rooms for rent in established properties. The vacancy rate in Bradford at 12.1% is significantly higher than the national average; however, this is not surprising in a city where many residents only live seasonally.

Town Center: Downtown Westerly is notable for its historic charms that resonate from nearly every building. Because the city believes in preserving its history, there are virtually no modern office buildings or shops. Westerly is also a master of recreating the past--most new establishments must meet town ordinances that require buildings to be designed to look like their older counterparts. Friendly shop owners and delicious restaurants are abundant in the Town Center of Westerly, RI where nearly every place is within walking distance.