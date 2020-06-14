/
furnished apartments
23 Furnished Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI
Cowesett
22 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,039
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
54 Blanding Avenue
54 Blanding Avenue, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1932 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent for the 2020 School Year. Beautiful home has been completely renovated, has gorgeous water views and is furnished for your convenience.
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,670
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
921 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1138 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
35 Governor St.
35 Governor Street, Providence, RI
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
1800 sqft
This Beautiful Completely Renovated 6 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse on the East side of Providence.
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.
Upper South Providence
1 Unit Available
40 Point St Unit 14
40 Point Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! UNDERGRADS ACCEPTED! PARKING: $220/MONTH UTILITIES: INCLUDED!! (Tenant pays electricity) PET FEE: $35/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER Apartment Features Dishwasher Ice Maker Stainless Steel Appliances Island Kitchen Eat-in
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
77 Tobey St
77 Tobey Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$700
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Working professional seeking roommates the same to share over 1,800sq.ft. luxury apartment off Broadway. Three bedrooms, One full bathroom, living, kitchen, dining.
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Weeden St
30 Weeden Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$675
2400 sqft
Seeking roommate-2,400sq.ft. stylish luxury near restaurants on the Federal Hill strip. Four bedrooms, One full bathroom, living, kitchen with dining area, and one study area.
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
36 Weeden St
36 Weeden Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$690
2800 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 2,800sq.ft. stylish luxury near restaurants on the Federal Hill strip. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
265 Benefit Street
265 Benefit, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
265 Benefit (Athenaeum Row #5) is one of the most prestigious addresses on the East Side of Providence.
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
Hope
1 Unit Available
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
Hope
1 Unit Available
34 Overhill Rd 204
34 Overhill Road, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Renovated 1bed 3 min walk to hope street - Property Id: 266685 Large 1 bedroom apartment with big close space and renovated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances dishwasher central air .
1 Unit Available
15 Thomas St
15 Thomas Street, Providence County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$625
3100 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 3,100sq.ft. of large luxury townhouse in the heart of Centerdale. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out over two floors.
1 Unit Available
2 Scull Street
2 Scull St, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1501 sqft
This charming single family home is available for rent for Sept 2020-May 2021. Tastefully furnished and located on a quiet street, this is the perfect home for a winter rental in peaceful Jamestown.
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
26 J H Dwyer Drive
26 J H Dwyer Drive, Newport East, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3120 sqft
This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies.
Hope
1 Unit Available
122 5th Street
122 5th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1014 sqft
East Side Style Apartments offer’s: Furnished and unfurnished apartments for today’s discerning tenants. These beautiful apartments are nestled on the East Side, walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, and Parks.
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.
1 Unit Available
16 Bancroft Drive
16 Bancroft Drive, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
Winter Rental Starting September 01, 2020Great opportunity to rent a cozy 3 bedrooms home with beautiful hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace.
