/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Cowesett
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,081
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
90 Harborview Drive
90 Harborview Drive, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,958
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,430
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 08:57pm
2 Units Available
Dean Estates
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
425 sqft
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1000 Providence Place
1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
Results within 10 miles of Warwick
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,100
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5 Julia Court
5 Julia Court, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3758 sqft
Welcome to 5 Julia Ct. This spacious Contemporary Colonial is situated on a corner lot, with gorgeous ocean views of the Sakonnet River and easy access to McCorrie Point Beach. The home sleeps 11, with five bedrooms with two and a half baths.
1 of 55
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike, Providence County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3360 sqft
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln RI 02865 Watch our video walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.
1 of 16
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
37 RESERVOIR Avenue
37 Reservoir Avenue, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Enjoy complete privacy on over 4 acres boasting very mature landscaping as you enjoy everything this home has to offer - from the beautiful open floor plan with a wood burning fireplace which opens out to a deck off of the dining area overlooking
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
119 Sloop Street
119 Sloop Street, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Available August 1st for a yearly term! Located in desirable Jamestown shores neighborhood this 3-bed 2 bath home sits on a wooded corner lot offering lots of privacy! Enter into the mudroom the perfect drop zone for kids and adults alike.
Similar Pages
Warwick 1 BedroomsWarwick 2 BedroomsWarwick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarwick 3 BedroomsWarwick Apartments with Balcony
Warwick Apartments with GarageWarwick Apartments with GymWarwick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarwick Apartments with ParkingWarwick Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MA