Warwick, RI
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
42 Cedar Pond Dr · (401) 307-4327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $0 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.

Location

42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI 02886
Cowesett

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 011-3 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 006-2 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 011-7 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 025-8 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 024-8 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 024-12 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 003-5 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 040-10 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 041-11 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 041-8 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes in Warwick, RI 02886 is set on 80 rolling acres, only 20 minutes from Providence, and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Apartments have well equipped kitchens with GE appliances, new windows, energy efficient light fixtures, spacious closets, and private balconies/patios. Select apartments have oak, maple, or cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washers and dryers and 9 ft. ceilings. Smart home technology included in every home! Our clubhouse features a fully equipped fitness center, library, game room and media room. A pet friendly and smoke free community with lighted tennis courts, putting green, natural fishing pond, jogging path, and remodeled pool. Easy access to I 95, just 10 miles from Brown University and 2 miles from Warwick Shopping Center. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: None, assigned: $35/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Garage lot, assigned: $195/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. Availability is limited. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes have any available units?
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes has 21 units available starting at $1,081 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes have?
Some of Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $0 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
