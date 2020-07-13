Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room tennis court

We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes in Warwick, RI 02886 is set on 80 rolling acres, only 20 minutes from Providence, and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Apartments have well equipped kitchens with GE appliances, new windows, energy efficient light fixtures, spacious closets, and private balconies/patios. Select apartments have oak, maple, or cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washers and dryers and 9 ft. ceilings. Smart home technology included in every home! Our clubhouse features a fully equipped fitness center, library, game room and media room. A pet friendly and smoke free community with lighted tennis courts, putting green, natural fishing pond, jogging path, and remodeled pool. Easy access to I 95, just 10 miles from Brown University and 2 miles from Warwick Shopping Center. Guarantors welcome!