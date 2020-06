Amenities

11 Vohlander - Great small cottage for a starting family located walking distance to the water and provides all the amenities needed from hardwood floors to stainless steel appliances and granite countertops . Admiral Properties offers quality rental property targeted to meet the wants and needs of college students and young professionals. With ten rental units in the Providence College area you will be sure to find a place to call home. We strive to provide affordable, clean housing and we are committed to servicing and maintaining our properties. Above all, we would like to provide our tenants with the absolute best landlord service in Providence!



(RLNE5713133)