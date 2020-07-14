All apartments in Providence
Find more places like Shorewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
Shorewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Shorewood

1776 Bicentennial Way · (401) 340-2279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI 02911

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-08 · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shorewood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home. Whether youre looking for a one bedroom or two bedroom apartment, Shorewood has the options to fit your needs! Our unique and spacious two bedroom townhouses offer additional storage, washer and dryer connections, a half bathroom on the first floor, and a full bathroom on the second floor. Our apartment homes are newly renovated with high end finishes. Shorewoods distinctive open floor plans offer large closets and a private patio or balcony for outdoor enjoyment. In addition, heat and hot water are included! The surrounding community of North Providence offers abundant shopping, parks for children, and nightlife just a short drive away. There are also nearby hiking trails for the adventure seekers! Ideally located for commuters, Shorewoods convenient location offers easy access to Interstates 95 and 295, and Routes 44, 146, and 116. With our newly updated apartments and on-site management and maintenance, you can rest easy knowing your community is well-maintained. Come relax by the outdoor pool and enjoy your new home at Shorewood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Last month rent
Move-in Fees: $50 Key Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: No assigned parking. 2 spots per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shorewood have any available units?
Shorewood has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does Shorewood have?
Some of Shorewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shorewood currently offering any rent specials?
Shorewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shorewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Shorewood is pet friendly.
Does Shorewood offer parking?
Yes, Shorewood offers parking.
Does Shorewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shorewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shorewood have a pool?
Yes, Shorewood has a pool.
Does Shorewood have accessible units?
No, Shorewood does not have accessible units.
Does Shorewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shorewood has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Shorewood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity