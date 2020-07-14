Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry cc payments e-payments online portal

Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home. Whether youre looking for a one bedroom or two bedroom apartment, Shorewood has the options to fit your needs! Our unique and spacious two bedroom townhouses offer additional storage, washer and dryer connections, a half bathroom on the first floor, and a full bathroom on the second floor. Our apartment homes are newly renovated with high end finishes. Shorewoods distinctive open floor plans offer large closets and a private patio or balcony for outdoor enjoyment. In addition, heat and hot water are included! The surrounding community of North Providence offers abundant shopping, parks for children, and nightlife just a short drive away. There are also nearby hiking trails for the adventure seekers! Ideally located for commuters, Shorewoods convenient location offers easy access to Interstates 95 and 295, and Routes 44, 146, and 116. With our newly updated apartments and on-site management and maintenance, you can rest easy knowing your community is well-maintained. Come relax by the outdoor pool and enjoy your new home at Shorewood.