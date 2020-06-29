52 Trenton street None

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit None Available 08/01/20 Sunny Fox Point House Near Parks, Shops, Colleges - Property Id: 54873



Sunny Fox Point cottage featuring new maple hardwoods, newly renovated full bath upstairs with subway tiles, 1 large bedroom and an office (or 2 bedrooms), full bath downstairs, large kitchen with gas cooking, living room, laundry in basement (not coin op!). Enjoy privacy with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors.



Super convenient walk to everything location. Right by East Bay and Blackstone bike paths and walking distance to East Side Market and Whole Foods.



Walk to nearby shops on Ives and Wickenden including PVDonuts and Aleppo Sweets, and the city's best parks on the waterfront at India Point Park and Gano Street park. Have a kayak, the Gano Street boat launch is a great entry point to get on the water.



Downtown and Amtrak are 1.5 miles away. Brown and RISD are less than a mile.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54873

Property Id 54873



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5877206)