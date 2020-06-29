All apartments in Providence
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

52 Trenton street None

52 Trenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

52 Trenton Street, Providence, RI 02906
Fox Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit None Available 08/01/20 Sunny Fox Point House Near Parks, Shops, Colleges - Property Id: 54873

Sunny Fox Point cottage featuring new maple hardwoods, newly renovated full bath upstairs with subway tiles, 1 large bedroom and an office (or 2 bedrooms), full bath downstairs, large kitchen with gas cooking, living room, laundry in basement (not coin op!). Enjoy privacy with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors.

Super convenient walk to everything location. Right by East Bay and Blackstone bike paths and walking distance to East Side Market and Whole Foods.

Walk to nearby shops on Ives and Wickenden including PVDonuts and Aleppo Sweets, and the city's best parks on the waterfront at India Point Park and Gano Street park. Have a kayak, the Gano Street boat launch is a great entry point to get on the water.

Downtown and Amtrak are 1.5 miles away. Brown and RISD are less than a mile.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54873
Property Id 54873

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5877206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Trenton street None have any available units?
52 Trenton street None doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Trenton street None have?
Some of 52 Trenton street None's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Trenton street None currently offering any rent specials?
52 Trenton street None is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Trenton street None pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Trenton street None is pet friendly.
Does 52 Trenton street None offer parking?
No, 52 Trenton street None does not offer parking.
Does 52 Trenton street None have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Trenton street None offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Trenton street None have a pool?
No, 52 Trenton street None does not have a pool.
Does 52 Trenton street None have accessible units?
No, 52 Trenton street None does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Trenton street None have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Trenton street None does not have units with dishwashers.
