pet friendly parking garage

historical building

* 1 st floor can be use as offices or 3 bedrooms - 1/2 bathroom and kitchen

* 2 floor has 3 bedrooms and full and kitchen

* 3 floor has bathroom large 2 bedrooms.

*large spacer parking lot and drive way and big garden

big garage can fit 4 cars.



pictures inside will upload after Jun 15.



call Elizabeth for speaking Spanish (401)5795015 or call 4017237399 Thao

