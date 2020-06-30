All apartments in Providence
12 Louisbourg Place 1

12 Louisbourg Place · No Longer Available
Location

12 Louisbourg Place, Providence, RI 02909
Federal Hill

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 12 Louisbourg Place - Property Id: 146876

Move in date 9/1 - Completely rehabbed West End 3 bed / 1 bath unit with fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with gleaming hardwoods. Three good size bedrooms with ample closet space. Updated bathroom with full tub/shower combo. Free laundry in the building and large patio shared with 1 other unit. Convenient to major highway and bus line. Close to all of the great restaurants, coffee shops, bars, etc. West End and Federal Hill have to offer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146876
Property Id 146876

(RLNE5913640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Louisbourg Place 1 have any available units?
12 Louisbourg Place 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Louisbourg Place 1 have?
Some of 12 Louisbourg Place 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Louisbourg Place 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12 Louisbourg Place 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Louisbourg Place 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Louisbourg Place 1 is pet friendly.
Does 12 Louisbourg Place 1 offer parking?
No, 12 Louisbourg Place 1 does not offer parking.
Does 12 Louisbourg Place 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Louisbourg Place 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Louisbourg Place 1 have a pool?
No, 12 Louisbourg Place 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12 Louisbourg Place 1 have accessible units?
No, 12 Louisbourg Place 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Louisbourg Place 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Louisbourg Place 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
