12 Louisbourg Place 1

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

12 Louisbourg Place



Move in date 9/1 - Completely rehabbed West End 3 bed / 1 bath unit with fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with gleaming hardwoods. Three good size bedrooms with ample closet space. Updated bathroom with full tub/shower combo. Free laundry in the building and large patio shared with 1 other unit. Convenient to major highway and bus line. Close to all of the great restaurants, coffee shops, bars, etc. West End and Federal Hill have to offer!

