Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:30 PM

7915 ERINVALE LANE

7915 Erinvale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7915 Erinvale Lane, York County, PA 17360

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
putting green
Stunning end unit townhouse in Logans Reserve! Mozart model. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet, open-concept kitchen with spacious dining area. Granite countertops and stainless steel Energy Star appliances. Stunning soft close off-white cabinets. Recessed lighting. All bathrooms have granite countertops. Master bathroom features a large walk in shower with dual shower heads. A true relaxing experience! Huge walk-in master closet. Washer & dryer on upper level. Den in basement could be used as a possible 4th bedroom. Tankless water heater. Entrance on main level. HOA fee includes access to club house that includes: exercise room, business center, basketball courts, pool, playground, putting green; Hollow Creek Trail is nearby; HOA also includes lawn maintenance and snow removal. You will not be disappointed! Tenant to pay all utilities and HOA monthly fees. No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 ERINVALE LANE have any available units?
7915 ERINVALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, PA.
What amenities does 7915 ERINVALE LANE have?
Some of 7915 ERINVALE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 ERINVALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7915 ERINVALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 ERINVALE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7915 ERINVALE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 7915 ERINVALE LANE offer parking?
No, 7915 ERINVALE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7915 ERINVALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 ERINVALE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 ERINVALE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7915 ERINVALE LANE has a pool.
Does 7915 ERINVALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7915 ERINVALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 ERINVALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 ERINVALE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 ERINVALE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 ERINVALE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
