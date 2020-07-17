7915 ERINVALE LANE

Amenities
Stunning end unit townhouse in Logans Reserve! Mozart model. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet, open-concept kitchen with spacious dining area. Granite countertops and stainless steel Energy Star appliances. Stunning soft close off-white cabinets. Recessed lighting. All bathrooms have granite countertops. Master bathroom features a large walk in shower with dual shower heads. A true relaxing experience! Huge walk-in master closet. Washer & dryer on upper level. Den in basement could be used as a possible 4th bedroom. Tankless water heater. Entrance on main level. HOA fee includes access to club house that includes: exercise room, business center, basketball courts, pool, playground, putting green; Hollow Creek Trail is nearby; HOA also includes lawn maintenance and snow removal. You will not be disappointed! Tenant to pay all utilities and HOA monthly fees. No pets!