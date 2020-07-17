7915 ERINVALE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green granite counters stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym playground pool putting green

Stunning end unit townhouse in Logans Reserve! Mozart model. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet, open-concept kitchen with spacious dining area. Granite countertops and stainless steel Energy Star appliances. Stunning soft close off-white cabinets. Recessed lighting. All bathrooms have granite countertops. Master bathroom features a large walk in shower with dual shower heads. A true relaxing experience! Huge walk-in master closet. Washer & dryer on upper level. Den in basement could be used as a possible 4th bedroom. Tankless water heater. Entrance on main level. HOA fee includes access to club house that includes: exercise room, business center, basketball courts, pool, playground, putting green; Hollow Creek Trail is nearby; HOA also includes lawn maintenance and snow removal. You will not be disappointed! Tenant to pay all utilities and HOA monthly fees. No pets!