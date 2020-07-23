/
dauphin county
88 Apartments for rent in Dauphin County, PA
88 Apartments for rent in Dauphin County, PA📍
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Colonial Park
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Colonial Park
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$846
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Colonial Park
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Progress
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$907
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$907
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
2066 DEER RUN DRIVE
2066 Deer Run Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2382 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhome in the Deer Run Community. One story living with additional bedroom and bath upstairs. 3 Bedrooms/2 1/2 baths. 4 season sunroom with tree line view. No exterior maintenance.
Hummelstown
401 GRIST MILL ROAD
401 Grist Mill Road, Hummelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2280 sqft
Lovely home in the Graystone Farms Community. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths. Corner lot with fenced rear yard. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Eat in kitchen. Partially finished walkout lower level. Deck.
Middletown
418 Wilson Street W1
418 Wilson St, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
625 sqft
W1 - Property Id: 324420 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/418-wilson-street-middletown-pa-unit-w1/324420 Property Id 324420 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5975924)
Middletown
322 Wilson Street
322 Wilson Street, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
900 sqft
322-1 (For Penn State Student Only) - Property Id: 241986 1 Bed Apartment Furnished Apartment With Sharing Kitchen and Living Room Area Free Parking Washer/Dryer Electric Heat Window A/C Complete Kitchen with Range & Refrigerator -Newly Renovated
East Harrisburg
701 S. 28th Street 5
701 South 28th Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
701-5 - Property Id: 309320 Water/Sewer/Trash: $85/Month (Fix Charge) Rental Qualifications: We may review the following criteria: 1. A credit check and score must be 600 or above 2. Employment 3. Proof of income 4. Criminal record 5.
Steelton
43 S 3rd St
43 South 3rd Street, Steelton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/23/20 5 Bedroom Home, Fully Updated & New Appliances - Property Id: 320073 Fully Remodeled 5 Bedroom Home Available. New Floors & Paint throughout the home. No Utilities included, Tenant is responsible for water, electric & gas.
Old Uptown Historic District
1523 Penn Street
1523 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1680 sqft
2 Bedroom w/ Rooftop Deck in Midtown - 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, centrally located blocks from the Broad Street Market and other Midtown amenities. This single family home features an updated kitchen leading to a large outdoor space for entertaining.
Old Uptown Historic District
1917 Green St
1917 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2008 sqft
Spacious Midtown 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Enjoy the luxury of Midtown living with plenty of outdoor space! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features an updated kitchen, 1st floor powder room and ample closet space.
1021 2nd Ave
1021 2nd Avenue, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
1021 2nd Ave Available 08/15/20 2 bed/1.5 bath townhome in Oberlin - Unit is recently vacant and will be ready for occupancy in 30 days.
161 Oaklea Road T96
161 Oaklea Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1500 sqft
Susquehanna Township Two Bedroom Townhome - Nestled at the foot of the mountains in Susquehanna Township, enjoy the "peace" of nature in our Northwoods Crossing Townhome. This two bedroom, 2.
8457 Hamilton Street G-27
8457 Hamilton St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1160 sqft
Brand New, Hummelstown, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Home! - Location, Location, Location! These BRAND NEW Two Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Homes are receiving their finishing touches and are almost ready for their new residents! On the hilltop overlooking
South Alison Hill
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.
1421 E Caracas Ave
1421 East Caracas Avenue, Palmdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1276 sqft
Amazing 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in Hershey, completely redone! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.
