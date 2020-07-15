Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:09 AM
34 Apartments For Rent Near YCP
Last updated May 13 at 02:33 PM
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest York
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Doctors Row
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
Video in Photos! Spacious Home on the West End of York City SD - • Small cement yard • Private parking • Washer & dryer hookups (basement) • Cement basement • Mud room • Lots of storage space • Spacious rooms • Refinished hardwood floors (2nd
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest York
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 2-3 bedroom - 1 bath This 2-3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
814 W LOCUST ST
814 West Locust Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
814 W LOCUST ST YORK PA 17401 - Adorable 2 bedroom Cape Cod with fully fenced in back yard.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
222 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 6
222 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
222 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 6 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Apartment! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of East Philadelphia. This building is a block from the Judicial Center, Supermarket, Library and all downtown amenities.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
721 E. Clarke Ave.
721 East Clarke Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! York City SD - This is a 2 bedroom house located on the 700 block of E. Clarke Ave. near Sherman and E. Market St. in York City.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Video in photos! Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.
Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West York
1238 W King St
1238 West King Street, West York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1872 sqft
Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. To fill out an application visit www.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1153 EAST KING ST.
1153 East King Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1153 E. King Street, York, PA 17403 - Freshly painted house w/wall to wall carpet. 3 BR or 4th BR w/1 walk through. EIK w/gas stove. Small fenced yard w/1 car garage. Ceiling fans in living room & dining room.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1
355 South Queen Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
One bedroom Apartment! Video in Photos! - This is a newly renovated first floor one bedroom apartment located on the 300 block of S. Queen st.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West York
1325 W. POPLAR STREET
1325 W Poplar St, West York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
1325 WEST POPLAR STREET Available 08/01/20 1325 W.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
9 SOUTH BEAVER STREET
9 S Beaver St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
900 sqft
Revi Flats - Gorgeous 1 bedroom 2 story loft style apartment with open living/dining room combo, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Washer/Dryer combo in unit, CAC, elevator. No Pets, No Smoking.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
11 N BEAVER STREET
11 N Beaver St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Historic National House building. New flooring throughout, living/dining room combo, new appliances. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit. CAC, one off street parking space. No pets, No smoking.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
559 WEST PHILADELPHIA STREET
559 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$925
559 W. Philadelphia Street York, PA 17401 - 5 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the West End of York City. Updated kitchen, new appliances, freshly painted throughout. Open living room to dining area with large eat in kitchen. Bathroom with tub/shower.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 07/16/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Philadelphia Street
338 W. Philadelphia St. #3
338 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
338 W. Philadelphia St. #3 Available 07/31/20 3rd Floor Apartment! York City Near YMCA - Check back for pictures and video! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5926031)
Last updated April 17 at 09:51 AM
1 Unit Available
1109 OLSON ST
1109 Olson Street, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
1109 Olson St. ***West York school district*** - Amazing, cozy brick rancher! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath! Nice yard! Carport! Contact: Julissa Candelaria 717-690-1859 or jcandelaria@ahpm.biz ***Tenant pays all utilities.
