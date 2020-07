Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal package receiving

Yorktowne is located at 2 Clearview Court Hanover, PA and is managed by Apartment Services Inc, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Yorktowne offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 855 to 875 sq.ft. Amenities include On-Site Maintenance, Recreation Room, View, Washer/Dryer and more. Property is located in the 17331 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.