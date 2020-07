Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator patio / balcony carpet stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard dog park

Hanover Apartments offers a convenient in-town location with the beautiful countryside only minutes away. Our lovely community offers an array of comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious closets. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. We are located in York County, PA, only one hour from Baltimore and Harrisburg and just minutes from Route 30. Residents enjoy nearby shopping along "the golden mile", the recreation of local parks, and an easy commute to many major employers including Utz Quality Foods, Hanover Foods and Snyder's of Hanover.