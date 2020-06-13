Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

62 Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Colonial Park
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Colonial Park
1 Unit Available
4203 Sussex Court, Apt. A
4203 Sussex Dr, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMPLEX!!! 2 bedroom & HEAT INCLUDED!!! ** 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in Lower Paxton Township. HEAT, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED. Includes stove, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Central Dauphin School district.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
40 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6105 Spring Knoll Dr
6105 Spring Knoll Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
$1400 Townhome Lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - $1400 townhome lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Large and spacious one car garage. Open layout formal living room and dining room. All new paint and carpet thru out large deck in the back.
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
20 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Last updated June 3 at 02:31pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
1 Unit Available
Waterford at Summit View
8301 Presidents Dr, Hummelstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$990
1177 sqft
Located just outside Harrisburg near the Walmart Supercenter and Beaver Bend Golf Course. Clean, affordable units with well-manicured grounds and nature views. Playground and pool for residents.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Hunters Ridge Drive
137 Hunters Ridge Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
998 sqft
- $1,395 security deposit and $1,395 rent due on the first of every month. End unit townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and located in the Susquehanna Township School District. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD
1300 Overlook Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD Available 06/15/20 1300 OVERLOOK ROAD MIDDLETOWN, PA 17057 - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this END-UNIT TOWNHOME located in Middletown, an established community in a rural like setting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shipoke
1 Unit Available
611 S Front St
611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
117 N RIVER STREET
117 North River Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Unique historic brick 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in prime downtown location on N. River St, between Walnut and Locust Sts and Front and Second Sts. . block from walking bridge to City Island and Riverfront Park or to the best of restaurant row.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
306 W MAIN STREET
306 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Full Bathroom Home for Rent in Downtown Hummelstown! This historic gem is within walking distance to local shops and restaurants. It is located less than 2 miles of Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2140 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
223 W MAIN STREET
223 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2248 sqft
This great 1bed/1bath apartment on a first floor has brand new flooring, paint, and more! Check it out today!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Steelton
1 Unit Available
663 N 2ND STREET
663 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1509 sqft
Fully remodeled detached home with detached garage in Central Dauphin schools is ready for it's new tenant! Call today!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Steelton
1 Unit Available
130 S 2ND STREET
130 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1776 sqft
This great home in Steelton - Highspire schools is getting a complete make-over! New kitchen, floors, paint, and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Capital District
1 Unit Available
215 BRIGGS STREET
215 Briggs Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
589 sqft
This 1 bed/1 bath apartment is located on the first floor and is in a great historic section of Harrisburg! Contact us today!
City GuideColonial Park
While Colonial Park is undoubtedly a great spot to live, it's an even better place to shop. The Colonial Park Mall draws flocks of people from Harrisburg and the surrounding area every day.

Often considered a part of Harrisburg, Colonial Park is not as close to the Susquehanna River as other towns in the region; in fact, the town is entirely land, but it's not like there's no water to drink. Anyway, the presence of Colonial Commons, another shopping center, may have you thinking all people do here is shop. That is true on some days, but more activities can be had. Great pizza is all over town, and a great infrastructure makes getting the pie you crave easy. Colonial Park, overall, provides the pace of life its 13,229 residents like -- slow when you want relaxation, and fast when you need to let loose. It's the perfect place to be a wallflower, social butterfly, or both!

Moving to Colonial Park

The process won't be as maddening as moving to Philly, or even Harrisburg. As a renter moving to Colonial Park, you'll find that the market swings in your favor. There are, however, some things to learn first.

The Sweet Info for Renters

Are you ready for the good part? Well, rental properties in Colonial Park abound, as over 50 percent of units are renter-occupied. That's a lot higher than Pennsylvania's average. Additionally, among those homes, you get incredible variety, like fusion restaurant type variety. Get an apartment for rent at Lakewood Hills or house for rent on Locust Lane. You have the freedom to select what you need in Colonial Park. That, quite frankly, is awesome.

The Not So Sweet Info for Renters

You'll find a lot more openings in Harrisburg. That's just the reality of trying to move to Colonial Park. You are not the only one looking for house, apartment, or condo for rent in this desirable town. While you do get variety (as mentioned above), you don't get quantity. Enough housing is still usually vacant, but sometimes that's not true. Hence, you are strongly advised to begin searching right now, or over a month prior to your move. Be patient. The process could take up to two months, or it could take two weeks. It depends on luck, your home shopping skills, your flexibility and when you search. If you are not constrained by personal obligations and can choose your arrival time, come in the spring or summer; if residents are moving out of Colonial Park, it's likely it will be during this time, which means you can snag that leftover housing. Don't worry if it makes you feel like a vulture.

Don't Be Fooled

Most of the housing in Colonial Park was built shortly following World War II. That was a while ago, so you should check to make sure the home you would like to rent is running fine. Landlords in Colonial Park, like anywhere, may not be quick to notify you of an issue or may not even know something is wrong. Even if you get a studio apartment for rent within a complex, inspect; poor quality usually means the management company is not doing a good job.

Closing the Deal Successfully

This is rather standard in Colonial Park. One's rent and the deposit are necessary upfront expenses. Proof of income or a bank statement proving you can afford the rental is required. Application fees for a pad in a complex are typically put towards running a credit check.

Colonial Park Neighborhoods and Communities

The town may only cover 4.7 square miles, but where you live in Colonial Park can make the difference between being able to walk to a shopping destination or being able to sing karaoke in your backyard without anybody hearing. As you can see, that's an epic decision.

Major 'Hoods

Interstate-83 / Interstate-81: Very convenient for driving, but no so much for walking, this neighborhood has everything from one and 2 bedroom apartments for rent to house rentals. Flamers Burgers and Chicken is here.

Colonial Commons: The area surrounding this shopping spot is very walkable for many errands. Ridgeview Brightbill Park, dining and shopping along Jonestown Road, and housing around Earl Drive make this area popular.

City Center: This neighborhood is defined by eateries like The Wild Tomato Pizzeria, shopping at Colonial Park Mall, and a variety of housing off Prince Street. The neighborhood is walkable for some entertainment and shopping, but a car is needed for other things or to get around the greater area. A bike can get you to most errands if needed.

Central Dauphin: The Central Dauphin Pizza Shop and Woodlawn Memorial Gardens are two neighborhood highlights. This area is mostly car dependent.

Locust Lane East: Mostly housing, this is the town's most car dependent area. It's a great spot in Colonial Park to just take it easy. Biking is manageable as space is plenty.

Top Communities

Colonial Glen Apartments: Right near the center of town, affordable rates and proximity to shops and eateries make the Colonial Glen complex a true gem in town. You aren't going to find fancy hi rise apartments in Colonial Park, but these homes provide all the luxury you need.

Williamsburg Estates: Near the intersection of interstates, this area may require a car, but the grounds showcase everything from tennis courts and a golf practice area to a pool and fitness center. The complex also has townhouses.

Pennswood Apartments: Living at Pennswood absolutely requires four wheels, unless you have calves like the Incredible Hulk. The complex has short-term lease options and spacious homes (the three bedroom townhouses are sweet!)

Living in Colonial Park

Clap your hands and sway with Colonial Park's unique beat. The town may technically be a part of Harrisburg, but no local would say so. Anyway, the option to party and play tourist in Pennsylvania's capital is always there, and Philadelphia is under two hours away. Yet, with so much action in town, why leave? The only truly local way to spend a day is to shop until you drop at Colonial Park Mall, dine at the Colonial Park Diner, party at Gilligan's Bar and Grill, and walk off the calories at Ridgeview Brightbill Park. If you wake up the next day and don't wish to go out, stay inside and let the day float by in peace. Colonial Park doesn't push and stimulate you the way a big city does, but it can provide that type of fun if you seek it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Colonial Park?
The average rent price for Colonial Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Colonial Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Colonial Park area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Colonial Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Colonial Park from include Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, Hanover, and Lebanon.

