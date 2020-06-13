62 Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA📍
Often considered a part of Harrisburg, Colonial Park is not as close to the Susquehanna River as other towns in the region; in fact, the town is entirely land, but it's not like there's no water to drink. Anyway, the presence of Colonial Commons, another shopping center, may have you thinking all people do here is shop. That is true on some days, but more activities can be had. Great pizza is all over town, and a great infrastructure makes getting the pie you crave easy. Colonial Park, overall, provides the pace of life its 13,229 residents like -- slow when you want relaxation, and fast when you need to let loose. It's the perfect place to be a wallflower, social butterfly, or both!
The process won't be as maddening as moving to Philly, or even Harrisburg. As a renter moving to Colonial Park, you'll find that the market swings in your favor. There are, however, some things to learn first.
The Sweet Info for Renters
Are you ready for the good part? Well, rental properties in Colonial Park abound, as over 50 percent of units are renter-occupied. That's a lot higher than Pennsylvania's average. Additionally, among those homes, you get incredible variety, like fusion restaurant type variety. Get an apartment for rent at Lakewood Hills or house for rent on Locust Lane. You have the freedom to select what you need in Colonial Park. That, quite frankly, is awesome.
The Not So Sweet Info for Renters
You'll find a lot more openings in Harrisburg. That's just the reality of trying to move to Colonial Park. You are not the only one looking for house, apartment, or condo for rent in this desirable town. While you do get variety (as mentioned above), you don't get quantity. Enough housing is still usually vacant, but sometimes that's not true. Hence, you are strongly advised to begin searching right now, or over a month prior to your move. Be patient. The process could take up to two months, or it could take two weeks. It depends on luck, your home shopping skills, your flexibility and when you search. If you are not constrained by personal obligations and can choose your arrival time, come in the spring or summer; if residents are moving out of Colonial Park, it's likely it will be during this time, which means you can snag that leftover housing. Don't worry if it makes you feel like a vulture.
Don't Be Fooled
Most of the housing in Colonial Park was built shortly following World War II. That was a while ago, so you should check to make sure the home you would like to rent is running fine. Landlords in Colonial Park, like anywhere, may not be quick to notify you of an issue or may not even know something is wrong. Even if you get a studio apartment for rent within a complex, inspect; poor quality usually means the management company is not doing a good job.
Closing the Deal Successfully
This is rather standard in Colonial Park. One's rent and the deposit are necessary upfront expenses. Proof of income or a bank statement proving you can afford the rental is required. Application fees for a pad in a complex are typically put towards running a credit check.
The town may only cover 4.7 square miles, but where you live in Colonial Park can make the difference between being able to walk to a shopping destination or being able to sing karaoke in your backyard without anybody hearing. As you can see, that's an epic decision.
Major 'Hoods
Interstate-83 / Interstate-81: Very convenient for driving, but no so much for walking, this neighborhood has everything from one and 2 bedroom apartments for rent to house rentals. Flamers Burgers and Chicken is here.
Colonial Commons: The area surrounding this shopping spot is very walkable for many errands. Ridgeview Brightbill Park, dining and shopping along Jonestown Road, and housing around Earl Drive make this area popular.
City Center: This neighborhood is defined by eateries like The Wild Tomato Pizzeria, shopping at Colonial Park Mall, and a variety of housing off Prince Street. The neighborhood is walkable for some entertainment and shopping, but a car is needed for other things or to get around the greater area. A bike can get you to most errands if needed.
Central Dauphin: The Central Dauphin Pizza Shop and Woodlawn Memorial Gardens are two neighborhood highlights. This area is mostly car dependent.
Locust Lane East: Mostly housing, this is the town's most car dependent area. It's a great spot in Colonial Park to just take it easy. Biking is manageable as space is plenty.
Top Communities
Colonial Glen Apartments: Right near the center of town, affordable rates and proximity to shops and eateries make the Colonial Glen complex a true gem in town. You aren't going to find fancy hi rise apartments in Colonial Park, but these homes provide all the luxury you need.
Williamsburg Estates: Near the intersection of interstates, this area may require a car, but the grounds showcase everything from tennis courts and a golf practice area to a pool and fitness center. The complex also has townhouses.
Pennswood Apartments: Living at Pennswood absolutely requires four wheels, unless you have calves like the Incredible Hulk. The complex has short-term lease options and spacious homes (the three bedroom townhouses are sweet!)
Clap your hands and sway with Colonial Park's unique beat. The town may technically be a part of Harrisburg, but no local would say so. Anyway, the option to party and play tourist in Pennsylvania's capital is always there, and Philadelphia is under two hours away. Yet, with so much action in town, why leave? The only truly local way to spend a day is to shop until you drop at Colonial Park Mall, dine at the Colonial Park Diner, party at Gilligan's Bar and Grill, and walk off the calories at Ridgeview Brightbill Park. If you wake up the next day and don't wish to go out, stay inside and let the day float by in peace. Colonial Park doesn't push and stimulate you the way a big city does, but it can provide that type of fun if you seek it.