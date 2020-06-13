62 Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA

Moving to Colonial Park

The process won't be as maddening as moving to Philly, or even Harrisburg. As a renter moving to Colonial Park, you'll find that the market swings in your favor. There are, however, some things to learn first.

The Sweet Info for Renters

Are you ready for the good part? Well, rental properties in Colonial Park abound, as over 50 percent of units are renter-occupied. That's a lot higher than Pennsylvania's average. Additionally, among those homes, you get incredible variety, like fusion restaurant type variety. Get an apartment for rent at Lakewood Hills or house for rent on Locust Lane. You have the freedom to select what you need in Colonial Park. That, quite frankly, is awesome.

The Not So Sweet Info for Renters

You'll find a lot more openings in Harrisburg. That's just the reality of trying to move to Colonial Park. You are not the only one looking for house, apartment, or condo for rent in this desirable town. While you do get variety (as mentioned above), you don't get quantity. Enough housing is still usually vacant, but sometimes that's not true. Hence, you are strongly advised to begin searching right now, or over a month prior to your move. Be patient. The process could take up to two months, or it could take two weeks. It depends on luck, your home shopping skills, your flexibility and when you search. If you are not constrained by personal obligations and can choose your arrival time, come in the spring or summer; if residents are moving out of Colonial Park, it's likely it will be during this time, which means you can snag that leftover housing. Don't worry if it makes you feel like a vulture.

Don't Be Fooled

Most of the housing in Colonial Park was built shortly following World War II. That was a while ago, so you should check to make sure the home you would like to rent is running fine. Landlords in Colonial Park, like anywhere, may not be quick to notify you of an issue or may not even know something is wrong. Even if you get a studio apartment for rent within a complex, inspect; poor quality usually means the management company is not doing a good job.

Closing the Deal Successfully

This is rather standard in Colonial Park. One's rent and the deposit are necessary upfront expenses. Proof of income or a bank statement proving you can afford the rental is required. Application fees for a pad in a complex are typically put towards running a credit check.