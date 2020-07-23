/
adams county
45 Apartments for rent in Adams County, PA📍
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
212 Erin Court
212 Erin Court, Adams County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
825 sqft
Misty Creek Village is a newer luxury apartment community nestled just minutes from New Oxford Town Square in the Conewago Valley School District & within close proximity to Gettysburg.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
138 Main St
138 Main Street, McSherrystown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1794 sqft
NOT FOR RENT. For Sale W No Credit Check Financing - 138 Main St McSherrystown, PA 17344 has great opportunities written all over it! This is an owner financed property with an asking price of $79,500.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
124 KATELYN DRIVE
124 Katelyn Drive, Adams County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1750 sqft
Like new , interior townhouse for rent in the community of Oxford Glen. This is an HOA. 1 car garage, driveway and off street parking. Finished bonus room in basement could be 4th bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
52 W WATER STREET
52 West Water Street, Gettysburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2094 sqft
Excellent Location! Downtown Gettysburg, near College, shops, restaurants, and walking distance to Battlefields. 2 bedroom brick half house with first floor wood floors, and new carpeting in the bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
77 DEATRICK DRIVE
77 Dietrick Drive, Adams County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat. Public Utilities ~ Tenant Pays All.
1 of 21
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8 MOLLY DRIVE
8 Molly Dr, Adams County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2150 sqft
FOR RENT: End unit condo featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2nd floor laundry room, 9ft ceilings, breakfast bar, kitchen with cherry cabinetry & appliances. Dining area, deck, family room, patio, and 1 car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
417 W MIDDLE STREET
417 West Middle Street, Gettysburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1544 sqft
Spacious, 1,500 sq. ft. 3 bedroom rental in the heart of Historic Gettysburg.
1 of 26
Last updated July 20 at 05:27 PM
5 Units Available
Hanover Apartments
203 W Clearview Rd, Hanover, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
Hanover Apartments offers a convenient in-town location with the beautiful countryside only minutes away. Our lovely community offers an array of comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious closets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
13024 MONTEREY LANE
13024 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Central location in Blue Ridge Summit offers quick access to surrounding areas. One level living brick rancher offers large living room, equipped kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, main level family room and oversize one car garage.
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
86 BROOKSIDE AVE
86 Brookside Ave, Hanover, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
271 HOMESTEAD DRIVE
271 Homestead Dr, Pennville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Townhomes! Laminate floors, granite countertops, open floor plan and walk out basements. A place to truly call home and enjoy the convenience of shopping, restaurants all within a couple of miles of the Maryland line.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
831 W. Middle Street
831 West Middle Street, Pennville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1120 sqft
Nice Single family home on a quiet street with a private back yard setting. 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Has a one car garage. Rear and front porch's. Full basement, large closets and nice size dining and living room areas.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1232 Shady Dell Rd.
1232 Shady Dell Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Single Family Home - Newly remodeled Gorgeous home located in Jackson Township/Spring Grove Schools. Featuring a huge 13'2" x 17'10" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 9'8" x 16'1" Kitchen with appliances, Laundry room, Full unfinished basement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6550 York Rd
6550 York Road, York County, PA
Studio
$600
Commercial Fruit Stand in Spring Grove - Fruit Stand or use as Garage/Storage... building measures 30’x30' with 2 garage door openings (12’x8' and 9’x8' doors) There are coolers available at extra per month charge.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
16 GRANT STREET
16 Grant St, Taneytown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1680 sqft
Built in 2019 and model home for the community, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a sought after corner lot offers a tremendous opportunity to own a home that completely turn key. Located in the Village of Meads Crossing.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
693 E WALNUT STREET
693 East Walnut Street, Hanover, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 693 E WALNUT STREET in Hanover. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
50 SUMMER LANE
50 Summer Ln, Parkville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Convenient access to PA-94 (AKA Baltimore Street), PA-116 (AKA York Street) and PA-216 (AKA Blooming Grove Road); perfect for commuters to Westminster, MD, Manchester, MD, Gettysburg, PA and York, PA.
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
28 HEIGHTS AVE
28 Heights Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. One car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
98 BREEZEWOOD DRIVE
98 Breezewood Dr, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1 MUSTANG DRIVE
1 Mustang Dr, Parkville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
504 CHARLES AVENUE
504 Charles Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
504 Charles Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 - Gorgeous, brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home for rent in a newly developed neighborhood located in Southwestern School District. This property has all you need to unpack and move right in.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
303 WIRT AVE
303 Wirt Avenue, Parkville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
618 sqft
303 WIRT AVENUE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath Single Family home located on a large lot in Hanover. The Tenant pays all utilities. The heat source is gas. Washer Dryer as-is PETS? Small dog only with an extra $300.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
11 Units Available
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$946
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
