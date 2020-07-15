All apartments in York County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

199 Blooming Grove Road

199 Blooming Grove Road · (717) 630-9500
Location

199 Blooming Grove Road, York County, PA 17331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 199 Blooming Grove Road #1 · Avail. Aug 1

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
199 Blooming Grove Road #1 Available 08/01/20 Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - 199 Blooming Grove Road - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment in Southwest School District.
Includes stove and refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups.
Recently painted, with all new carpet.
Lockable storage unit in the basement.
Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry no pets.

Please apply on line to www.hulsonhomes.net.

If you apply and do not get approved for your desired unit,
your application will be valid for any of our units for up to 6 months (with no additional application fee).

Only tenants with good credit (at least 600) will be considered for this unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5062909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

