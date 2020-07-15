Amenities

199 Blooming Grove Road #1 Available 08/01/20 Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - 199 Blooming Grove Road - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment in Southwest School District.

Includes stove and refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups.

Recently painted, with all new carpet.

Lockable storage unit in the basement.

Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry no pets.



Please apply on line to www.hulsonhomes.net.



If you apply and do not get approved for your desired unit,

your application will be valid for any of our units for up to 6 months (with no additional application fee).



Only tenants with good credit (at least 600) will be considered for this unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5062909)