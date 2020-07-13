All apartments in Macungie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie

3535 Grandview Dr · (610) 298-0267
Location

3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA 18062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6103 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7201 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 6107 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 7206 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet
Woodmont Valley is setting a new standard for luxury and sophistication for apartments in Lower Macungie, PA. Nestled in a serene setting, our premier one- and two-bedroom apartment homes will complement any lifestyle. Our Macungie luxury apartments provide a unique living experience by featuring a variety of fabulous interior finishes that include sleek kitchens with Quartz countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dramatic 9’ ceilings, spacious walk-in closets and beautiful neutral color accents. Experience relaxation, comfort, and effortless living at our Macungie, PA apartments.

At our Macungie apartments, luxury and convenience work in perfect harmony. You will love coming home to a community filled with resort style amenities and pet-friendly features. Stay in shape at our convenience 24-hour fitness center, invite friends over for a social event at our beautiful swimming pool with sundeck, or enjoy a relaxing afternoon by the fire pit.

Woodmont Valley provides

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity fee $250 per standard lease term, $125 for 6 months or less
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $325 per pet (one-time, non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply, please contact the Office for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie have any available units?
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie has 9 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie have?
Some of Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie currently offering any rent specials?
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie is pet friendly.
Does Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie offer parking?
Yes, Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie offers parking.
Does Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie have a pool?
Yes, Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie has a pool.
Does Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie have accessible units?
Yes, Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie has accessible units.
Does Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie has units with air conditioning.
