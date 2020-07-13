Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet access key fob access new construction online portal pool table shuffle board trash valet

Woodmont Valley is setting a new standard for luxury and sophistication for apartments in Lower Macungie, PA. Nestled in a serene setting, our premier one- and two-bedroom apartment homes will complement any lifestyle. Our Macungie luxury apartments provide a unique living experience by featuring a variety of fabulous interior finishes that include sleek kitchens with Quartz countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dramatic 9’ ceilings, spacious walk-in closets and beautiful neutral color accents. Experience relaxation, comfort, and effortless living at our Macungie, PA apartments.



At our Macungie apartments, luxury and convenience work in perfect harmony. You will love coming home to a community filled with resort style amenities and pet-friendly features. Stay in shape at our convenience 24-hour fitness center, invite friends over for a social event at our beautiful swimming pool with sundeck, or enjoy a relaxing afternoon by the fire pit.



