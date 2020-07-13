Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie

Amenities
Woodmont Valley is setting a new standard for luxury and sophistication for apartments in Lower Macungie, PA. Nestled in a serene setting, our premier one- and two-bedroom apartment homes will complement any lifestyle. Our Macungie luxury apartments provide a unique living experience by featuring a variety of fabulous interior finishes that include sleek kitchens with Quartz countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dramatic 9’ ceilings, spacious walk-in closets and beautiful neutral color accents. Experience relaxation, comfort, and effortless living at our Macungie, PA apartments.
At our Macungie apartments, luxury and convenience work in perfect harmony. You will love coming home to a community filled with resort style amenities and pet-friendly features. Stay in shape at our convenience 24-hour fitness center, invite friends over for a social event at our beautiful swimming pool with sundeck, or enjoy a relaxing afternoon by the fire pit.
Woodmont Valley provides