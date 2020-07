Amenities

Single Family Home - This Old Farm Style home is located in Chanceford Township. Surrounded by planted fields this home offers seclusion. Big 19'2" x 12'6" Living Room, Separate 1st floor Den area, 15'7" x 12'9" Eat in Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. One bedroom noted above is a walk thru bedroom. Enclosed porch to rear, covered porch in front. 2 1/2 acres M/L. 2 Car detached garage. approx 300' driveway We recommend a 4 wheel drive vehicle.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806654)