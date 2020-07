Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system business center carport elevator parking hot tub internet access lobby package receiving pet friendly trash valet

Located in the heart of Center City Philadelphia, The Point at Rittenhouse Row offers well-appointed style and modern luxury. Live only steps away from the iconic Rittenhouse Square and right next door to the best shopping and dining in the city. Choose from one and two-bedroom apartments featuring top quality amenities including fully equipped kitchens and in-home washer and dryers. The Point at Rittenhouse Row offers the best in city living with incredible access to everywhere you need to be. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will connect with you soon.