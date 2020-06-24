Amenities

We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes in Philadelphia, PA 19130 is located on the Parkway in the Museum District just off of the Schuylkill Banks trail. Our renovated apartment homes include modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring throughout, stackable washer and dryer, walk in closets with custom built in organization, and more. Smart home technology available in every home! Enjoy an abundance of amenities at the Towne Center on site including a gourmet market and caf , the Oar Pub social lounge with billiards and demonstration kitchen, a 4,000 sq. ft. fitness center equipped with TechnoGym equipment, a boxing gym as well as a spin yoga studio. Relax at the largest swimming pool in the area with cabanas, a wet bar, grills and a fire pit. Onsite conveniences include a resident shuttle to Center City and University City, pet grooming and daycare at Doggie VIP, British Imperial Dry Cleaners, and Pretoria Salon Spa. Walking distance to The Barnes and Philadelphia Museum of Art. Pet friendly we have 3 dog parks onsite and smoke free. Visit us during office hours or schedule an evening tour 24 hours in advance! You can also tour without taking a step! Remote, real time video tours are now available. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.