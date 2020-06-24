All apartments in Philadelphia
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy · (215) 631-8298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

Unit E0103 · Avail. now

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit W0102 · Avail. now

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit N0201 · Avail. now

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

See 15+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit E0406 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit N0111 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,879

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit W0112 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,879

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E0105 · Avail. now

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit E1615 · Avail. now

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit W0315 · Avail. now

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit S0405 · Avail. now

$3,304

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit N1105 · Avail. now

$3,419

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit N0705 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,424

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
yoga
package receiving
shuffle board
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes in Philadelphia, PA 19130 is located on the Parkway in the Museum District just off of the Schuylkill Banks trail. Our renovated apartment homes include modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring throughout, stackable washer and dryer, walk in closets with custom built in organization, and more. Smart home technology available in every home! Enjoy an abundance of amenities at the Towne Center on site including a gourmet market and caf , the Oar Pub social lounge with billiards and demonstration kitchen, a 4,000 sq. ft. fitness center equipped with TechnoGym equipment, a boxing gym as well as a spin yoga studio. Relax at the largest swimming pool in the area with cabanas, a wet bar, grills and a fire pit. Onsite conveniences include a resident shuttle to Center City and University City, pet grooming and daycare at Doggie VIP, British Imperial Dry Cleaners, and Pretoria Salon Spa. Walking distance to The Barnes and Philadelphia Museum of Art. Pet friendly we have 3 dog parks onsite and smoke free. Visit us during office hours or schedule an evening tour 24 hours in advance! You can also tour without taking a step! Remote, real time video tours are now available. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $79 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1000
Move-in Fees: $445 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: None, assigned: $10/month. Bike storage lockers are available to residents and range from $10 to $25.. Surface lot, assigned: $200/month. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our parking lot. None, assigned: $275/month. Garage parking with controlled access is available on-site for a fee. Prices range from $275-$300 based on location. None, assigned: $375/month. Tandem parking is available to residents for a fee. Prices range from $375-$400 based on location. None, assigned. Storage options available ranging from $50-$125, depending on size.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes have any available units?
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes has 70 units available starting at $1,414 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes have?
Some of Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
