Philadelphia, PA
Carriage House
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:56 AM

Carriage House

3500 Powelton Ave · (215) 515-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Powelton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Powelton

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
online portal
The Courts Apartments is a group of historic buildings carefully renovated to offer a completely unique living experience. The exterior of the community has been returned to the elegance of its original, turn of the century design with intricate Victorian red brick work. Behind the controlled access entry, The Courts features a newly remodeled lobby and a spacious inner courtyard that is beautifully landscaped and tastefully detailed with park benches, umbrellas, covered tables with chairs, and a barbeque area for our residents' private enjoyment. There are over 30 available floor plans to choose from and every apartment comes with a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, and free internet. The Courts is conveniently located within blocks of Drexel University and the University of Penn campuses. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $200 per apartment (combined application fee & admin fee)
Deposit: $250
Pets not allowed
Storage Details: Small unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage House have any available units?
Carriage House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage House have?
Some of Carriage House's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage House pet-friendly?
No, Carriage House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does Carriage House offer parking?
No, Carriage House does not offer parking.
Does Carriage House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carriage House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House have a pool?
No, Carriage House does not have a pool.
Does Carriage House have accessible units?
No, Carriage House does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage House has units with dishwashers.
