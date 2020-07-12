Carriage House

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby online portal

The Courts Apartments is a group of historic buildings carefully renovated to offer a completely unique living experience. The exterior of the community has been returned to the elegance of its original, turn of the century design with intricate Victorian red brick work. Behind the controlled access entry, The Courts features a newly remodeled lobby and a spacious inner courtyard that is beautifully landscaped and tastefully detailed with park benches, umbrellas, covered tables with chairs, and a barbeque area for our residents' private enjoyment. There are over 30 available floor plans to choose from and every apartment comes with a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, and free internet. The Courts is conveniently located within blocks of Drexel University and the University of Penn campuses. Please call for an appointment today.