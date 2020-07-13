/
pet friendly apartments
505 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glenside, PA
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 New St B
131 New St, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1100 sqft
Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Heat/Water Inc - Property Id: 60011 Available 6/15/20. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Glenside, 2 blocks away from the train station.
Results within 1 mile of Glenside
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Glenside
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Huntingdon Valley
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
61 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
West Central Germantown
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$914
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
East Falls
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Burholme
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
61 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Logan
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,057
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Fox Chase
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Oak Lane
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount West Apartments offers spacious, affordable apartments in a peaceful neighborhood! Mount West Apartments has newly renovated spaces, laundry, on site maintenance and off street parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Abington
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Last updated July 7 at 02:56pm
2 Units Available
Fox Chase
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
West Mount Airy
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
82 Units Available
Willow Grove
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
