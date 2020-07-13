/
552 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill Mall
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
42 West
42 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to 42 West Apartments, a charming apartment community located in historic Merchantville, NJ.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2800-02 N CENTRE ST #1ST FLOOR
2800-02 North Centre Street, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
Spacious one bedroom apartment that feels nothing like an apartment. Enjoy your morning coffee on the open front porch or on the rear deck. This first floor unit of a residential duplex shows like a single family home.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill Mall
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
11 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
12 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Richmond
3726 Richmond Street
3726 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom house ,New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and glass tile backsplash, custom blinds in every room. Modern decor with ceiling fans. Hardwood floors throughout, Central air .
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Richmond
2410 E Allegheny Ave
2410 East Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fantastic RENOVATION!*Porchfront GLIDER*See PICS! - Property Id: 312231 *Considering the current pandemic, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
705 HARRISON AVE COLLINGSWOOD - Property Id: 277573 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HARDWOOD FLOORS LAUNDRY ON SITE WATER INCLUDED LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT NEAR SHOPPING MALLS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
