927 N 6TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Move right into this 1st floor 2 bedroom unit in the heart of highly desirable Northern Liberties! Features include hardwood flooring in the hallways with tiled Living Room and kitchen, eat-in-kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, convenient laundry area, wall to wall carpeting in both bedrooms with ample closet space, updated ceramic tile full bath with granite counter top, central air, a beautiful spacious back patio with furniture and plenty of grilling space. All this plus Great Location! Walking distance to restaurants, shops, public transportation and all Northern Liberties has to offer. Check this one out today! AVAILABLE NOW!