927 N 6TH STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:39 AM

927 N 6TH STREET

927 N 6th St · (215) 817-0320
Location

927 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2955 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Move right into this 1st floor 2 bedroom unit in the heart of highly desirable Northern Liberties! Features include hardwood flooring in the hallways with tiled Living Room and kitchen, eat-in-kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, convenient laundry area, wall to wall carpeting in both bedrooms with ample closet space, updated ceramic tile full bath with granite counter top, central air, a beautiful spacious back patio with furniture and plenty of grilling space. All this plus Great Location! Walking distance to restaurants, shops, public transportation and all Northern Liberties has to offer. Check this one out today! AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 N 6TH STREET have any available units?
927 N 6TH STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 N 6TH STREET have?
Some of 927 N 6TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 N 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
927 N 6TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 N 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 927 N 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 927 N 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 927 N 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 927 N 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 N 6TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 N 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 927 N 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 927 N 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 927 N 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 927 N 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 N 6TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
