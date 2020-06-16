9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom, 1 full bath 1st floor apartment for rent, single building. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and 1/2 the monthly water bill. The 2 car garage is shared between both apartments. No washer and dryer are included with the apartment. Tenant must bring/purchase their own washer and dryer. The rent is $1100/month. $3300 is required upfront to rent the apartment. A credit, background and employment check will be given to all applicants. The application fee is 75.00. The apartment unit is available immediately.Any showing will take place on Saturdays from 11:00am-12:00pm!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!