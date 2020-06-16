All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:31 PM

9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD

9245 Old Newtown Rd · (215) 953-8805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9245 Old Newtown Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Bustleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 full bath 1st floor apartment for rent, single building. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and 1/2 the monthly water bill. The 2 car garage is shared between both apartments. No washer and dryer are included with the apartment. Tenant must bring/purchase their own washer and dryer. The rent is $1100/month. $3300 is required upfront to rent the apartment. A credit, background and employment check will be given to all applicants. The application fee is 75.00. The apartment unit is available immediately.Any showing will take place on Saturdays from 11:00am-12:00pm!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD have any available units?
9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
