Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

902 PINE STREET

902 Pine Street · (267) 535-2660
Location

902 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
This centrally located condo in Wash West is w/in blocks of Pennsylvania & Jefferson Hospitals, Whole Foods, and numerous restaurants and coffee shops. This is the perfect home for a city dweller that appreciates accessing all of Philadelphia neighborhoods w/ease and convenience. Enter the unit into a large LR that features Brazilian cherry h/w floors, 12 ft ceilings, and brand new historically accurate windows that provide the entire first floor w/tons of natural light while blocking out the city noise. The master suite boasts lots of closet space and a m/bath complete w/custom tile, antique-style vanity, and Jacuzzi tub. Continue to the custom kitchen featuring beautiful exposed-white washed brick arches, stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, and cherry cabinets. The full DR is adjacent to the kitchen and has plenty of room for entertaining and a full dining set. 2nd BR offers a full bath w/ seamless-glass stall shower and a large closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 PINE STREET have any available units?
902 PINE STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 902 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
902 PINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 902 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 902 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 902 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 902 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 902 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 902 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 902 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 902 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 PINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 PINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
