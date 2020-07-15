902 PINE STREET

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

This centrally located condo in Wash West is w/in blocks of Pennsylvania & Jefferson Hospitals, Whole Foods, and numerous restaurants and coffee shops. This is the perfect home for a city dweller that appreciates accessing all of Philadelphia neighborhoods w/ease and convenience. Enter the unit into a large LR that features Brazilian cherry h/w floors, 12 ft ceilings, and brand new historically accurate windows that provide the entire first floor w/tons of natural light while blocking out the city noise. The master suite boasts lots of closet space and a m/bath complete w/custom tile, antique-style vanity, and Jacuzzi tub. Continue to the custom kitchen featuring beautiful exposed-white washed brick arches, stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, and cherry cabinets. The full DR is adjacent to the kitchen and has plenty of room for entertaining and a full dining set. 2nd BR offers a full bath w/ seamless-glass stall shower and a large closet.