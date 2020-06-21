840 MERCER STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:You're sure to love this gorgeous, two-story Fishtown home. Live right in the middle of this up-and-coming Philadelphia neighborhood, full of popular local attractions, restaurants, bars, venues, shops and much more! Your front door leads to your spacious living/dining room-- complete with hardwood floors, a vibrant blue accent wall, and large street side windows that provide gorgeous lighting, with a little help from a chic, contemporary chandelier. The kitchen is charming, with bright white cabinetry, white tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, contemporary lighting fixtures, and access to the back patio. Upstairs, the three bedrooms surround the fun bathroom. The hallway stretches the length of the upper level, with a lovely banister and hardwood flooring. Each bedroom has windows and ample storage space, with lots of shelving and vibrantly colored walls, which make this space even more charming. The back patio is fenced and offers lush greenery with lovely orange blooms. There's also a grill which could stay upon discussion with the owners.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fishtown area of Philadelphia-- down the street from ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Whipped Bakeshop, Les and Doreen's, JR's Place, Fishtown Market, Coffee House Too, Interstate Drafthouse, Palmer Park, Konrad Square, and other popular Fishtown spots. Convenient access to i-95, 676, and the Ben Franklin Bridge.Lease Terms:First month, last month, and one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owners approval and may require an additional deposit (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants are responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electric, cable/internet.