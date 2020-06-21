All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:20 PM

840 MERCER STREET

840 Mercer Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

840 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:You're sure to love this gorgeous, two-story Fishtown home. Live right in the middle of this up-and-coming Philadelphia neighborhood, full of popular local attractions, restaurants, bars, venues, shops and much more! Your front door leads to your spacious living/dining room-- complete with hardwood floors, a vibrant blue accent wall, and large street side windows that provide gorgeous lighting, with a little help from a chic, contemporary chandelier. The kitchen is charming, with bright white cabinetry, white tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, contemporary lighting fixtures, and access to the back patio. Upstairs, the three bedrooms surround the fun bathroom. The hallway stretches the length of the upper level, with a lovely banister and hardwood flooring. Each bedroom has windows and ample storage space, with lots of shelving and vibrantly colored walls, which make this space even more charming. The back patio is fenced and offers lush greenery with lovely orange blooms. There's also a grill which could stay upon discussion with the owners.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fishtown area of Philadelphia-- down the street from ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Whipped Bakeshop, Les and Doreen's, JR's Place, Fishtown Market, Coffee House Too, Interstate Drafthouse, Palmer Park, Konrad Square, and other popular Fishtown spots. Convenient access to i-95, 676, and the Ben Franklin Bridge.Lease Terms:First month, last month, and one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owners approval and may require an additional deposit (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants are responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electric, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 MERCER STREET have any available units?
840 MERCER STREET has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 MERCER STREET have?
Some of 840 MERCER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 MERCER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
840 MERCER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 MERCER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 MERCER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 840 MERCER STREET offer parking?
No, 840 MERCER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 840 MERCER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 MERCER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 MERCER STREET have a pool?
No, 840 MERCER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 840 MERCER STREET have accessible units?
No, 840 MERCER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 840 MERCER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 MERCER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
