Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

824 CHRISTIAN STREET

824 Christian Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

824 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Contemporary 1-bedroom apartment ideally located at the start of the Italian Market! A brand new kitchen with stone countertops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and gorgeous hardwood floors. The kitchen opens into the living space with a convenient coat closet and great natural light from 3 windows. The large bedroom has a double closet and ceiling fan. The bathroom has a new vanity and bathtub/shower combo with white subway tile surround. Enjoy it all complete with central heating and air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 824 CHRISTIAN STREET have any available units?
824 CHRISTIAN STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 CHRISTIAN STREET have?
Some of 824 CHRISTIAN STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 CHRISTIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
824 CHRISTIAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 CHRISTIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 824 CHRISTIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 824 CHRISTIAN STREET offer parking?
No, 824 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 824 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 CHRISTIAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 824 CHRISTIAN STREET has a pool.
Does 824 CHRISTIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 824 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 824 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

