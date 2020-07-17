All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

816 N 16TH ST #2

816 North 16th Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

816 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom unit spans the entire 2nd floor and features an open floor plan for easy entertaining. The main living area has a bright and sunny living area, gourmet kitchen with high end cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large center island,with dishwasher and garbage disposal as well as access to a private outdoor deck. Down the hallway, you'll find the bedrooms and bathrooms, both the perfect place to relax after work. This unit feature 9 foot ceilings throughout, ceiling fan in family room, hardwood flooring throughout, nest thermostats, high end washer and dryers, interactive video intercoms with ability to buzz open the main door. Available September 1st to move in. Pets are negotiable. First, last and security deposit due upon signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 N 16TH ST #2 have any available units?
816 N 16TH ST #2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 N 16TH ST #2 have?
Some of 816 N 16TH ST #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 N 16TH ST #2 currently offering any rent specials?
816 N 16TH ST #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 N 16TH ST #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 N 16TH ST #2 is pet friendly.
Does 816 N 16TH ST #2 offer parking?
Yes, 816 N 16TH ST #2 offers parking.
Does 816 N 16TH ST #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 N 16TH ST #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 N 16TH ST #2 have a pool?
No, 816 N 16TH ST #2 does not have a pool.
Does 816 N 16TH ST #2 have accessible units?
No, 816 N 16TH ST #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 816 N 16TH ST #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 N 16TH ST #2 has units with dishwashers.
