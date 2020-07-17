816 N 16TH ST #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom unit spans the entire 2nd floor and features an open floor plan for easy entertaining. The main living area has a bright and sunny living area, gourmet kitchen with high end cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large center island,with dishwasher and garbage disposal as well as access to a private outdoor deck. Down the hallway, you'll find the bedrooms and bathrooms, both the perfect place to relax after work. This unit feature 9 foot ceilings throughout, ceiling fan in family room, hardwood flooring throughout, nest thermostats, high end washer and dryers, interactive video intercoms with ability to buzz open the main door. Available September 1st to move in. Pets are negotiable. First, last and security deposit due upon signing.