All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
800 North 63rd Street - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
800 North 63rd Street - 5
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

800 North 63rd Street - 5

800 N 63rd St · (267) 975-4512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Overbrook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 N 63rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19151
Overbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CALL NOW IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY !

HOLDING DEPOSIT TAKES IT OFF OF THE MARKET!!

CALL TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME!!

Required :
- NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
- Credit check
- One month to take it off the market
- Three months to move in (first, last and security deposit)

You need to provide

1. Paycheck of the last three months
2. A $40 application fee
3. Deposit of one month rent amount
4. A copy of ID document Driving license and such
5. HR details

BEDROOMS
2 Bedrooms

BATHROOMS
1 Bath

SIZE
--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 800 North 63rd Street - 5 have any available units?
800 North 63rd Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 800 North 63rd Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
800 North 63rd Street - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 North 63rd Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 800 North 63rd Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 800 North 63rd Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 800 North 63rd Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 800 North 63rd Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 North 63rd Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 North 63rd Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 800 North 63rd Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 800 North 63rd Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 800 North 63rd Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 North 63rd Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 North 63rd Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 North 63rd Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 North 63rd Street - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Isle
1 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University